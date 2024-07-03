iifl-logo-icon 1
Athena Global Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4.37

4.17

3.92

3.96

2.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.37

4.17

3.92

3.96

2.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.03

236.23

-0.01

0.33

Total Income

4.55

4.19

240.15

3.94

2.86

Total Expenditure

5.21

6.34

16.92

6.13

4.06

PBIDT

-0.67

-2.14

223.23

-2.19

-1.2

Interest

2.8

2.69

1.73

3.14

2.75

PBDT

-3.47

-4.83

221.49

-5.33

-3.95

Depreciation

0.03

0.07

-0.57

0.4

0.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

1.19

-0.16

1.46

-1.52

0.98

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.69

-4.74

220.6

-4.21

-5.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.69

-4.74

220.6

-4.21

-5.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.69

-4.74

220.6

-4.21

-5.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.34

-3.37

164.88

-2.67

-3.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.05

14.05

13.38

14.05

13.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15.33

-51.31

5,694.64

-55.3

-47.43

PBDTM(%)

-79.4

-115.82

5,650.25

-134.59

-156.12

PATM(%)

-107.32

-113.66

5,627.55

-106.31

-202.37

