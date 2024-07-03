Athena Global Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4.37
4.17
3.92
3.96
2.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.37
4.17
3.92
3.96
2.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.03
236.23
-0.01
0.33
Total Income
4.55
4.19
240.15
3.94
2.86
Total Expenditure
5.21
6.34
16.92
6.13
4.06
PBIDT
-0.67
-2.14
223.23
-2.19
-1.2
Interest
2.8
2.69
1.73
3.14
2.75
PBDT
-3.47
-4.83
221.49
-5.33
-3.95
Depreciation
0.03
0.07
-0.57
0.4
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
1.19
-0.16
1.46
-1.52
0.98
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.69
-4.74
220.6
-4.21
-5.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.69
-4.74
220.6
-4.21
-5.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.69
-4.74
220.6
-4.21
-5.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.34
-3.37
164.88
-2.67
-3.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.05
14.05
13.38
14.05
13.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15.33
-51.31
5,694.64
-55.3
-47.43
PBDTM(%)
-79.4
-115.82
5,650.25
-134.59
-156.12
PATM(%)
-107.32
-113.66
5,627.55
-106.31
-202.37
