Avance Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

0.8
(-2.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Avance Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

198.19

198.19

198.19

198.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

175.16

173.08

172.67

71.46

Net Worth

373.35

371.27

370.86

269.65

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

373.35

371.27

370.86

269.65

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

241.52

276.17

283.52

202.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

131.74

95.05

87.31

66.95

Inventories

0

6.59

3.78

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.92

1.15

2.4

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

179.52

150.74

137.24

97.58

Sundry Creditors

-55.16

-62.94

-55.69

-30.2

Creditor Days

2,56,946.38

Other Current Liabilities

-0.54

-0.49

-0.42

-0.43

Cash

0.07

0.06

0.04

0.26

Total Assets

373.33

371.28

370.87

269.66

