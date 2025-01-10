Avance Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
198.19
198.19
198.19
198.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
175.16
173.08
172.67
71.46
Net Worth
373.35
371.27
370.86
269.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
373.35
371.27
370.86
269.65
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
241.52
276.17
283.52
202.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
131.74
95.05
87.31
66.95
Inventories
0
6.59
3.78
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.92
1.15
2.4
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
179.52
150.74
137.24
97.58
Sundry Creditors
-55.16
-62.94
-55.69
-30.2
Creditor Days
2,56,946.38
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.49
-0.42
-0.43
Cash
0.07
0.06
0.04
0.26
Total Assets
373.33
371.28
370.87
269.66
