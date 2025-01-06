iifl-logo-icon 1
Avance Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.84
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Avance Technologies Ltd

Avance Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.02

0.16

0.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

0

Working capital

-167.6

17.36

153.23

-5.35

Other operating items

Operating

-167.67

17.38

153.35

-5.13

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-167.67

17.38

153.35

-5.13

Equity raised

198.05

338.07

376.74

376.45

Investing

-2.25

-39.49

0.34

19.93

Financing

-145.96

-4.07

150.04

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-117.83

311.88

680.48

391.25

