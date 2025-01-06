Avance Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.02
0.16
0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
0
Working capital
-167.6
17.36
153.23
-5.35
Other operating items
Operating
-167.67
17.38
153.35
-5.13
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-167.67
17.38
153.35
-5.13
Equity raised
198.05
338.07
376.74
376.45
Investing
-2.25
-39.49
0.34
19.93
Financing
-145.96
-4.07
150.04
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-117.83
311.88
680.48
391.25
