Avance Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
38.54
29.95
68.63
79.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.54
29.95
68.63
79.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
38.54
29.95
68.63
79.97
Total Expenditure
35.75
29.47
68.35
79.39
PBIDT
2.79
0.47
0.28
0.58
Interest
0
0
0
0.01
PBDT
2.79
0.47
0.27
0.57
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.79
0.47
0.27
0.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.79
0.47
0.27
0.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-1.2
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.79
0.47
0.27
1.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.02
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
198.19
198.19
198.19
198.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.23
1.56
0.4
0.72
PBDTM(%)
7.23
1.56
0.39
0.71
PATM(%)
7.23
1.56
0.39
0.71
