|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.49
-11.51
Op profit growth
-17.97
-709.41
EBIT growth
2.8
97.66
Net profit growth
-43.37
-119.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.56
0.22
-0.03
EBIT margin
0.75
0.23
0.1
Net profit margin
0.41
0.23
-1.07
RoCE
0.04
0.05
RoNW
0
0.01
RoA
0
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
0
0
Book value per share
19.51
1.95
1.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
11
0
0
P/CEPS
18.15
289.67
-56.01
P/B
0
0.15
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
779.59
27.05
55.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-29.01
-0.42
-0.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
111.84
33.36
Inventory days
258.66
82.9
Creditor days
-772.53
-242.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.35
-356
-27.78
Net debt / equity
0.38
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
910.68
-1.79
3.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.81
-99.55
-99.74
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.09
-0.09
Other costs
-0.4
-0.12
-0.18
