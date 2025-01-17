iifl-logo-icon 1
Avance Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

0.8
(-2.44%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.49

-11.51

Op profit growth

-17.97

-709.41

EBIT growth

2.8

97.66

Net profit growth

-43.37

-119.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.56

0.22

-0.03

EBIT margin

0.75

0.23

0.1

Net profit margin

0.41

0.23

-1.07

RoCE

0.04

0.05

RoNW

0

0.01

RoA

0

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0

0

Book value per share

19.51

1.95

1.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

11

0

0

P/CEPS

18.15

289.67

-56.01

P/B

0

0.15

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

779.59

27.05

55.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-29.01

-0.42

-0.94

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

111.84

33.36

Inventory days

258.66

82.9

Creditor days

-772.53

-242.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.35

-356

-27.78

Net debt / equity

0.38

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

910.68

-1.79

3.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.81

-99.55

-99.74

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.09

-0.09

Other costs

-0.4

-0.12

-0.18

