Avance Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.84
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.88
  • Day's High0.88
  • 52 Wk High1.71
  • Prev. Close0.87
  • Day's Low0.84
  • 52 Wk Low 0.76
  • Turnover (lac)101.63
  • P/E43.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.89
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)166.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Avance Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.88

Prev. Close

0.87

Turnover(Lac.)

101.63

Day's High

0.88

Day's Low

0.84

52 Week's High

1.71

52 Week's Low

0.76

Book Value

1.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

166.48

P/E

43.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Avance Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Split

Avance Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Avance Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Avance Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

198.19

198.19

198.19

198.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

175.16

173.08

172.67

71.46

Net Worth

373.35

371.27

370.86

269.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

0.29

29.22

89.91

yoy growth (%)

-85.68

-98.97

-67.49

-11.51

Raw materials

0

-0.16

-28.87

-89.51

As % of sales

0

55.34

98.81

99.55

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.05

-0.06

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.02

0.16

0.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

0

Working capital

-167.6

17.36

153.23

-5.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-85.68

-98.97

-67.49

-11.51

Op profit growth

2,137.36

-105.52

-17.97

-709.41

EBIT growth

-487.56

-90.84

2.8

97.66

Net profit growth

-45.54

-42,244.62

-43.37

-119.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

144.29

30.53

29.22

89.92

101.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

144.29

30.53

29.22

89.92

101.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.53

0.01

0.05

0.01

0.14

Avance Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Avance Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Srikrishna Bhamidipati

Director

Vasant Bhoir

Independent Director

Akshay Nawale

Independent Director

Shakila Ramjansha Makandar

Independent Director

Sanjay Devlekar

Director

Deepak Mane

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Shrivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avance Technologies Ltd

Summary

Avance Technologies Limited was formerly known as VMC Software Limited in 1985 and the Company name was changed to Avance Technologies Limited in March 2003. The Company operates in software related products. It empowers customers to communicate between varied IT back-end systems and mobile phones using SMS Services. It provides a unique, end-to-end, global carrier-grade mobile data service. Avance has been offering various products and services like Short Code Services, Enterprise Mobile Marketing, Mobile Marketing Solution Suit, Email & Web Integration; Ad Insertion Program; Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) and Mobile Coupons Page Element. Additionally, it offers services including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing, social media management, conversion rate optimization, and marketing automation. We stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends, tools, and technologies to ensure clients stay ahead of the competition. The Companys Mobile Marketing Platform is capable of delivering SMS services to virtually any CDMA/GSM mobile handset. It combines signaling information from the mobile world with innovative applications running concurrently on its own IT applications platform and thereby paves the way for mission-critical international messaging services. With respect to service offerings, Avance covers the areas following E-mail Marketing; Call Conferencing platforms and Subscriber Management platforms . Ultimately, the
Company FAQs

What is the Avance Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Avance Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avance Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avance Technologies Ltd is ₹166.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avance Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avance Technologies Ltd is 43.5 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avance Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avance Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avance Technologies Ltd is ₹0.76 and ₹1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Avance Technologies Ltd?

Avance Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.67%, 3 Years at 159.13%, 1 Year at 2.35%, 6 Month at -13.00%, 3 Month at 3.57% and 1 Month at -4.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avance Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avance Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.32 %

