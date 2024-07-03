Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.88
Prev. Close₹0.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹101.63
Day's High₹0.88
Day's Low₹0.84
52 Week's High₹1.71
52 Week's Low₹0.76
Book Value₹1.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)166.48
P/E43.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
198.19
198.19
198.19
198.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
175.16
173.08
172.67
71.46
Net Worth
373.35
371.27
370.86
269.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
0.29
29.22
89.91
yoy growth (%)
-85.68
-98.97
-67.49
-11.51
Raw materials
0
-0.16
-28.87
-89.51
As % of sales
0
55.34
98.81
99.55
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.05
-0.06
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.02
0.16
0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
0
Working capital
-167.6
17.36
153.23
-5.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-85.68
-98.97
-67.49
-11.51
Op profit growth
2,137.36
-105.52
-17.97
-709.41
EBIT growth
-487.56
-90.84
2.8
97.66
Net profit growth
-45.54
-42,244.62
-43.37
-119.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
144.29
30.53
29.22
89.92
101.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
144.29
30.53
29.22
89.92
101.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.53
0.01
0.05
0.01
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Srikrishna Bhamidipati
Director
Vasant Bhoir
Independent Director
Akshay Nawale
Independent Director
Shakila Ramjansha Makandar
Independent Director
Sanjay Devlekar
Director
Deepak Mane
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Shrivastava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Avance Technologies Limited was formerly known as VMC Software Limited in 1985 and the Company name was changed to Avance Technologies Limited in March 2003. The Company operates in software related products. It empowers customers to communicate between varied IT back-end systems and mobile phones using SMS Services. It provides a unique, end-to-end, global carrier-grade mobile data service. Avance has been offering various products and services like Short Code Services, Enterprise Mobile Marketing, Mobile Marketing Solution Suit, Email & Web Integration; Ad Insertion Program; Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) and Mobile Coupons Page Element. Additionally, it offers services including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing, social media management, conversion rate optimization, and marketing automation. We stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends, tools, and technologies to ensure clients stay ahead of the competition. The Companys Mobile Marketing Platform is capable of delivering SMS services to virtually any CDMA/GSM mobile handset. It combines signaling information from the mobile world with innovative applications running concurrently on its own IT applications platform and thereby paves the way for mission-critical international messaging services. With respect to service offerings, Avance covers the areas following E-mail Marketing; Call Conferencing platforms and Subscriber Management platforms . Ultimately, the
The Avance Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avance Technologies Ltd is ₹166.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Avance Technologies Ltd is 43.5 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avance Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avance Technologies Ltd is ₹0.76 and ₹1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Avance Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.67%, 3 Years at 159.13%, 1 Year at 2.35%, 6 Month at -13.00%, 3 Month at 3.57% and 1 Month at -4.40%.
