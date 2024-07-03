Avance Technologies Ltd Summary

Avance Technologies Limited was formerly known as VMC Software Limited in 1985 and the Company name was changed to Avance Technologies Limited in March 2003. The Company operates in software related products. It empowers customers to communicate between varied IT back-end systems and mobile phones using SMS Services. It provides a unique, end-to-end, global carrier-grade mobile data service. Avance has been offering various products and services like Short Code Services, Enterprise Mobile Marketing, Mobile Marketing Solution Suit, Email & Web Integration; Ad Insertion Program; Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) and Mobile Coupons Page Element. Additionally, it offers services including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing, social media management, conversion rate optimization, and marketing automation. We stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends, tools, and technologies to ensure clients stay ahead of the competition. The Companys Mobile Marketing Platform is capable of delivering SMS services to virtually any CDMA/GSM mobile handset. It combines signaling information from the mobile world with innovative applications running concurrently on its own IT applications platform and thereby paves the way for mission-critical international messaging services. With respect to service offerings, Avance covers the areas following E-mail Marketing; Call Conferencing platforms and Subscriber Management platforms . Ultimately, the Company acts as a strategic partner, working hand-in-hand with businesses to identify growth opportunities, overcome challenges, and achieve their growth objectives in an ever-evolving marketplace.