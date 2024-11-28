Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

AVANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. withdrawal of the issuance of convertible warrants which was previously approved by the Companys members through a preferential basis via postal ballot dated 17th February 2024. 2. fund raising through rights issue by issue of equity shares. 3. Any other business matters with the permission of chairman. Further in accordance with the Companys code on Insider Trading and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for transacting in Companys securities is closed immediately and shall remain closed up to 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e Thursday, 28th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company. the Board of directors has inter alia considered and approved following business transaction: 1) Withdrawal of the Issuance of Convertible Warrants under Preferential Issue. 2) Fund raising through Rights Issue by issue of Equity Shares. Further details in attached document. The meeting of board of Directors commenced at 01:00 PM and Concluded at 01:45 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

AVANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statement for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 03, 2024 to consider and approve Notice and Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. Please take the above cited information in your records.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

AVANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e., Tuesday, 13th August 2024 at the registered office of the company to consider and approve below stated business matter: Un-Audited standalone along with consolidated financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 and Limited Review Reports thereon. Meeting commencement time : 06.00 PM Meeting conclusion time : 07.00 PM You are requested to take the above cited information on your record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

AVANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve following business matters: 1. Standalone and Consolidated audited financial statement of the company for the financial year ended as on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the company which was closed from 1st April 2024 will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e., Tuesday, 28th May 2024 at the registered office of the company where board of directors has considered and approved the following business matters: 1. AFR for the quarter and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024. 2. Auditors Report on quarterly and year to date financial results for the period ended as on 31st March 2024. 3. Declaration of un-modified opinion for the audited financial results. 4. Appointment of M/s. Prachi Bansal & Associates (PR No.: 3702/2023), as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2023-24. 5. Appointment of M/s. Shashi Ranjan & Associates, Cost Accountants (FRN: 101139) as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Pursuant to regulation 161 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 Relevant Date for determining issue price of the warrants is Thursday, 22nd February 2024. Accordingly, as per the provisions of Regulation 164(1) of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, Issue Price of Warrants has been fixed at Rs. 1.30/- (One Rupee and Thirty Paisa only) per warrant including a premium of Rs 0.30/- (Thirty Paisa only). You are requested to take the above cited information in your records.

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2024 14 Feb 2024

AVANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of equity shares convertible securities or any other securities and other business matters as mentioned under the intimation. Kindly take the same on your records. The board of directors has considered and approved following business transactions: 1. To increase Authorized share capital of the company, 2. Preferential allotment / Private placement of up to 57,00,00,000 (Fifty-Seven Crores) Convertible Equity Warrants. For further details kindly refer to the enclosed outcome of board meeting. The same may please be taken on record and suitably disseminated to all concerned. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.02.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024