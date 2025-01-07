iifl-logo-icon 1
Avance Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.85
(1.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

0.29

29.22

89.91

yoy growth (%)

-85.68

-98.97

-67.49

-11.51

Raw materials

0

-0.16

-28.87

-89.51

As % of sales

0

55.34

98.81

99.55

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.05

-0.06

-0.08

As % of sales

51.74

17.48

0.21

0.09

Other costs

-0.22

-0.09

-0.11

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

522.84

30.2

0.4

0.12

Operating profit

-0.2

0

0.16

0.2

OPM

-474.59

-3.03

0.56

0.22

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.05

0

Other income

0.12

0.02

0.05

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.02

0.16

0.21

Taxes

0

0

-0.04

0

Tax rate

0

0

-29.01

-0.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

0.02

0.12

0.21

Exceptional items

-27.48

-50.63

0

0

Net profit

-27.56

-50.61

0.12

0.21

yoy growth (%)

-45.54

-42,244.62

-43.37

-119.33

NPM

-64,254.07

-16,894.42

0.41

0.23

