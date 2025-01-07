Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
0.29
29.22
89.91
yoy growth (%)
-85.68
-98.97
-67.49
-11.51
Raw materials
0
-0.16
-28.87
-89.51
As % of sales
0
55.34
98.81
99.55
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.05
-0.06
-0.08
As % of sales
51.74
17.48
0.21
0.09
Other costs
-0.22
-0.09
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
522.84
30.2
0.4
0.12
Operating profit
-0.2
0
0.16
0.2
OPM
-474.59
-3.03
0.56
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.05
0
Other income
0.12
0.02
0.05
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.02
0.16
0.21
Taxes
0
0
-0.04
0
Tax rate
0
0
-29.01
-0.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
0.02
0.12
0.21
Exceptional items
-27.48
-50.63
0
0
Net profit
-27.56
-50.61
0.12
0.21
yoy growth (%)
-45.54
-42,244.62
-43.37
-119.33
NPM
-64,254.07
-16,894.42
0.41
0.23
