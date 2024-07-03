Avance Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
44.21
46.86
105.75
19.02
16.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.21
46.86
105.75
19.02
16.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
2.53
0
0
Total Income
44.21
46.86
108.28
19.02
16.97
Total Expenditure
41.48
44.67
106.04
17.1
16.27
PBIDT
2.73
2.19
2.24
1.92
0.69
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.73
2.19
2.24
1.92
0.69
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.15
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.73
2.19
2.09
1.92
0.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.73
2.19
2.09
1.92
0.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.73
2.19
2.09
1.92
0.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.11
0.11
0.01
0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
198.19
198.19
198.19
198.19
198.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.17
4.67
2.11
10.09
4.06
PBDTM(%)
6.17
4.67
2.11
10.09
4.06
PATM(%)
6.17
4.67
1.97
10.09
4.06
