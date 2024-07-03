iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avance Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

0.85
(1.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

44.21

46.86

105.75

19.02

16.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.21

46.86

105.75

19.02

16.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

2.53

0

0

Total Income

44.21

46.86

108.28

19.02

16.97

Total Expenditure

41.48

44.67

106.04

17.1

16.27

PBIDT

2.73

2.19

2.24

1.92

0.69

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.73

2.19

2.24

1.92

0.69

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.15

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.73

2.19

2.09

1.92

0.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.73

2.19

2.09

1.92

0.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.73

2.19

2.09

1.92

0.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.11

0.11

0.01

0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

198.19

198.19

198.19

198.19

198.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.17

4.67

2.11

10.09

4.06

PBDTM(%)

6.17

4.67

2.11

10.09

4.06

PATM(%)

6.17

4.67

1.97

10.09

4.06

Avance Tech.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Avance Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.