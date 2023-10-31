In compliance with regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, It is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 25th September 2023, at the registered office of the company to approve sub-Division/split of existing equity share of the Company, subject to the approval of members and other agenda items as mentioned in the outcome of the board meeting. Kindly take the above cited information on your records. Intimation of record date is attached herewith. Kindly take above cited information on your records. Intimation of record date for the split of the company is attached herewith. Kindly take the above cited information on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Avance Technologies Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Avance Technologies Limited (512149) RECORD DATE 10.11.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of the existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/11/2023 DR-652/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE758A01064 of Rs. 5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/11/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.11.2023) In Continuation of Exchange Notice No. 20231106-48 dated November 06, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code AVANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (512149) New ISIN No. INE758A01072 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-11-2023 (DR-652/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.11.2023)