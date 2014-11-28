Avon Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
64.58
64.58
64.58
64.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-87.98
38.29
33.97
17.42
Net Worth
-23.4
102.87
98.55
82
Minority Interest
Debt
69.38
57.87
43.58
22.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.73
0.62
0.92
0.54
Total Liabilities
46.71
161.36
143.05
105.01
Fixed Assets
15.41
17.24
17.8
7.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.27
0.27
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
30.47
143.18
123.7
62.34
Inventories
1.79
9.29
8.98
6.36
Inventory Days
10.67
30.47
28
Sundry Debtors
49.32
61.87
72.61
55.27
Debtor Days
294.16
202.93
226.42
Other Current Assets
33.3
85.2
60.63
20.52
Sundry Creditors
-35.65
-6.36
-12.56
-14.2
Creditor Days
212.63
20.86
39.16
Other Current Liabilities
-18.29
-6.82
-5.96
-5.61
Cash
0.56
0.67
1.36
35.37
Total Assets
46.71
161.36
143.05
105.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.