Avon Corporation Ltd Share Price

0.17
(-5.56%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Avon Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

0.17

Prev. Close

0.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

0.17

Day's Low

0.17

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Avon Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Avon Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Avon Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.96%

Non-Promoter- 83.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Avon Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

64.58

64.58

64.58

64.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-87.98

38.29

33.97

17.42

Net Worth

-23.4

102.87

98.55

82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

61.19

111.28

117.04

yoy growth (%)

-45

-4.92

Raw materials

-55.05

-87.33

-89.09

As % of sales

89.97

78.47

76.11

Employee costs

-2.74

-3.38

-2.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-126.15

5.94

17.86

Depreciation

-2.29

-2.6

-1.27

Tax paid

-0.1

-1.62

-0.55

Working capital

-60.91

-5.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45

-4.92

Op profit growth

-844.51

-27.92

EBIT growth

-995.98

-40.71

Net profit growth

-3,027.48

-75.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

61.2

136.27

187.92

116.63

73.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.2

136.27

187.92

116.63

73.58

Other Operating Income

0.18

0.23

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

1.89

1.49

4.48

Avon Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Avon Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pankaj Saraiya

Whole-time Director

Rupal Saraiya

Director

Shantaben Saraiya

Director

Ramesh Joshi

Independent Director

Gaurav Sinha

Independent Director

Satish Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avon Corporation Ltd

Summary

Avon Weighing Systems Pvt Ltd was incorporated on 04/03/1999. The main objects of the Company in brief were to 1) to acquire the business of Avon Enterprises and 2) to carry on the business of manufacturing, assembling all kinds of weighing instruments etc.In the year of 1995, a young first generation entrepreneur Mr. Pankaj Saraiya promoted a partnership firm (Avon Enterprises). During its first year of operations Avon Enterprises was engaged in the dealership of Sartorius (Germany) range of weighing balances mainly used in Diamond industries. Sartorius is one of the major manufacturers of various kinds of electronic weighing balances/systems in the world. In the beginning of 1996, A&D Company Japan (A&D), one of the major weighing systems producer in the world, appointed Avon Enterprises as itsIndian distributor.Avon is the authorized dealer and one of the distributors of Tanitas weighing systems in India. M/s A&D Company Ltd. (A&D), Japan and Tanita Corporation (Tanita), Japan both are weighing scale manufacturers in the world in their range of products. A&D balances are particularly used in industries where precision weighing is critical; e.g. gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, research and development laboratories, defense, etc. Presently Avon is also carrying assembly work as per clients requirement after importing all the parts from A&D and Tanita. To improve the margin, the Company now proposes to enter into the business of manufacturing of weighing sy
