SectorEngineering
Open₹0.17
Prev. Close₹0.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹0.17
Day's Low₹0.17
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
64.58
64.58
64.58
64.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-87.98
38.29
33.97
17.42
Net Worth
-23.4
102.87
98.55
82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
61.19
111.28
117.04
yoy growth (%)
-45
-4.92
Raw materials
-55.05
-87.33
-89.09
As % of sales
89.97
78.47
76.11
Employee costs
-2.74
-3.38
-2.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-126.15
5.94
17.86
Depreciation
-2.29
-2.6
-1.27
Tax paid
-0.1
-1.62
-0.55
Working capital
-60.91
-5.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45
-4.92
Op profit growth
-844.51
-27.92
EBIT growth
-995.98
-40.71
Net profit growth
-3,027.48
-75.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
61.2
136.27
187.92
116.63
73.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.2
136.27
187.92
116.63
73.58
Other Operating Income
0.18
0.23
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
1.89
1.49
4.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pankaj Saraiya
Whole-time Director
Rupal Saraiya
Director
Shantaben Saraiya
Director
Ramesh Joshi
Independent Director
Gaurav Sinha
Independent Director
Satish Mehta
Reports by Avon Corporation Ltd
Summary
Avon Weighing Systems Pvt Ltd was incorporated on 04/03/1999. The main objects of the Company in brief were to 1) to acquire the business of Avon Enterprises and 2) to carry on the business of manufacturing, assembling all kinds of weighing instruments etc.In the year of 1995, a young first generation entrepreneur Mr. Pankaj Saraiya promoted a partnership firm (Avon Enterprises). During its first year of operations Avon Enterprises was engaged in the dealership of Sartorius (Germany) range of weighing balances mainly used in Diamond industries. Sartorius is one of the major manufacturers of various kinds of electronic weighing balances/systems in the world. In the beginning of 1996, A&D Company Japan (A&D), one of the major weighing systems producer in the world, appointed Avon Enterprises as itsIndian distributor.Avon is the authorized dealer and one of the distributors of Tanitas weighing systems in India. M/s A&D Company Ltd. (A&D), Japan and Tanita Corporation (Tanita), Japan both are weighing scale manufacturers in the world in their range of products. A&D balances are particularly used in industries where precision weighing is critical; e.g. gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, research and development laboratories, defense, etc. Presently Avon is also carrying assembly work as per clients requirement after importing all the parts from A&D and Tanita. To improve the margin, the Company now proposes to enter into the business of manufacturing of weighing sy
Read More
