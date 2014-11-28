iifl-logo-icon 1
Avon Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

0.17
(-5.56%)
Nov 28, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.09

-27.49

Op profit growth

-794.76

-36.05

EBIT growth

-926.38

-46.51

Net profit growth

-2,445.36

-75.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-188.18

12.16

13.79

EBIT margin

-191.65

10.41

14.11

Net profit margin

-206.3

3.95

11.58

RoCE

-87.7

8.38

RoNW

-69.72

1.27

RoA

-23.6

0.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.83

3.37

Dividend per share

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-19.9

0.42

3.17

Book value per share

-2.76

16.78

15.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

2.96

1.48

P/CEPS

-0.03

5.73

1.57

P/B

-0.28

0.14

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

-0.85

5.78

2.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

3.49

Tax payout

0.08

-23.24

-2.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

509.84

292.68

Inventory days

33.04

24.46

Creditor days

-43.7

-68.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

13.24

-1.97

-6.28

Net debt / equity

-5.2

0.74

0.4

Net debt / op. profit

-0.8

4.9

1.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.97

-81.12

-82.4

Employee costs

-4.48

-2.72

-1.63

Other costs

-193.73

-3.98

-2.15

