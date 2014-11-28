Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.09
-27.49
Op profit growth
-794.76
-36.05
EBIT growth
-926.38
-46.51
Net profit growth
-2,445.36
-75.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-188.18
12.16
13.79
EBIT margin
-191.65
10.41
14.11
Net profit margin
-206.3
3.95
11.58
RoCE
-87.7
8.38
RoNW
-69.72
1.27
RoA
-23.6
0.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.83
3.37
Dividend per share
0
0
1
Cash EPS
-19.9
0.42
3.17
Book value per share
-2.76
16.78
15.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
2.96
1.48
P/CEPS
-0.03
5.73
1.57
P/B
-0.28
0.14
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
-0.85
5.78
2.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
3.49
Tax payout
0.08
-23.24
-2.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
509.84
292.68
Inventory days
33.04
24.46
Creditor days
-43.7
-68.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
13.24
-1.97
-6.28
Net debt / equity
-5.2
0.74
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
-0.8
4.9
1.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.97
-81.12
-82.4
Employee costs
-4.48
-2.72
-1.63
Other costs
-193.73
-3.98
-2.15
