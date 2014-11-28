iifl-logo-icon 1
Avon Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.17
(-5.56%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Avon Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-126.15

5.94

17.86

Depreciation

-2.29

-2.6

-1.27

Tax paid

-0.1

-1.62

-0.55

Working capital

-60.91

-5.77

Other operating items

Operating

-189.47

-4.07

Capital expenditure

0.01

1.62

Free cash flow

-189.45

-2.45

Equity raised

76.57

67.94

Investing

0

0.08

Financing

114.71

41.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0.75

Net in cash

1.83

107.06

