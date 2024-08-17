Avon Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
0.56
57.93
110.29
137.08
83.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.56
57.93
110.29
137.08
83.91
Other Operating Income
0.1
0.03
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.07
0.23
3.07
1.77
Total Income
0.67
58.04
110.51
140.16
85.69
Total Expenditure
1.15
52.47
96.51
114.22
71.23
PBIDT
-0.5
5.57
14.01
25.95
14.47
Interest
1.76
5.86
4.19
2.91
1.66
PBDT
-2.25
-0.3
9.81
23.04
12.8
Depreciation
1.29
2.38
4.98
0.5
0.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.8
0.07
0.58
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.55
-2.68
4.01
22.45
11.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.55
-2.68
4.01
22.45
11.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.55
-2.68
4.01
22.45
11.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
-0.41
0.62
3.48
2.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
64.58
64.58
64.58
64.58
64.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,36,22,060
5,36,22,060
5,36,22,060
5,55,55,924
5,70,43,924
Public Shareholding (%)
83.02
83.02
83.02
86.02
88.23
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
16,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
21.22
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
2.48
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,09,58,258
1,09,58,258
1,09,58,258
90,24,393
59,36,393
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
78.76
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
16.96
19.96
16.96
13.97
9.18
PBIDTM(%)
-87.71
9.61
12.7
18.92
17.24
PBDTM(%)
-396.49
-0.51
8.89
16.8
15.25
PATM(%)
-624.56
-4.62
3.64
16.38
13.9
