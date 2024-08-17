iifl-logo-icon 1
Avon Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.17
(-5.56%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

0.56

57.93

110.29

137.08

83.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.56

57.93

110.29

137.08

83.91

Other Operating Income

0.1

0.03

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.07

0.23

3.07

1.77

Total Income

0.67

58.04

110.51

140.16

85.69

Total Expenditure

1.15

52.47

96.51

114.22

71.23

PBIDT

-0.5

5.57

14.01

25.95

14.47

Interest

1.76

5.86

4.19

2.91

1.66

PBDT

-2.25

-0.3

9.81

23.04

12.8

Depreciation

1.29

2.38

4.98

0.5

0.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.8

0.07

0.58

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.55

-2.68

4.01

22.45

11.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.55

-2.68

4.01

22.45

11.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.55

-2.68

4.01

22.45

11.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.05

-0.41

0.62

3.48

2.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

64.58

64.58

64.58

64.58

64.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

5,36,22,060

5,36,22,060

5,36,22,060

5,55,55,924

5,70,43,924

Public Shareholding (%)

83.02

83.02

83.02

86.02

88.23

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

16,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

21.22

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

2.48

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,09,58,258

1,09,58,258

1,09,58,258

90,24,393

59,36,393

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

78.76

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

16.96

19.96

16.96

13.97

9.18

PBIDTM(%)

-87.71

9.61

12.7

18.92

17.24

PBDTM(%)

-396.49

-0.51

8.89

16.8

15.25

PATM(%)

-624.56

-4.62

3.64

16.38

13.9

