|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
61.19
111.28
117.04
yoy growth (%)
-45
-4.92
Raw materials
-55.05
-87.33
-89.09
As % of sales
89.97
78.47
76.11
Employee costs
-2.74
-3.38
-2.66
As % of sales
4.48
3.04
2.27
Other costs
-118.55
-5.09
-3.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
193.73
4.58
3.27
Operating profit
-115.16
15.46
21.46
OPM
-188.18
13.9
18.33
Depreciation
-2.29
-2.6
-1.27
Interest expense
-8.87
-7.14
-4.21
Other income
0.17
0.23
1.89
Profit before tax
-126.15
5.94
17.86
Taxes
-0.1
-1.62
-0.55
Tax rate
0.08
-27.42
-3.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-126.26
4.31
17.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-126.26
4.31
17.31
yoy growth (%)
-3,027.48
-75.08
NPM
-206.33
3.87
14.79
