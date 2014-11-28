iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avon Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.17
(-5.56%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Avon Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

61.19

111.28

117.04

yoy growth (%)

-45

-4.92

Raw materials

-55.05

-87.33

-89.09

As % of sales

89.97

78.47

76.11

Employee costs

-2.74

-3.38

-2.66

As % of sales

4.48

3.04

2.27

Other costs

-118.55

-5.09

-3.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

193.73

4.58

3.27

Operating profit

-115.16

15.46

21.46

OPM

-188.18

13.9

18.33

Depreciation

-2.29

-2.6

-1.27

Interest expense

-8.87

-7.14

-4.21

Other income

0.17

0.23

1.89

Profit before tax

-126.15

5.94

17.86

Taxes

-0.1

-1.62

-0.55

Tax rate

0.08

-27.42

-3.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-126.26

4.31

17.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-126.26

4.31

17.31

yoy growth (%)

-3,027.48

-75.08

NPM

-206.33

3.87

14.79

Avon Corporation Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Avon Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.