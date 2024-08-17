iifl-logo-icon 1
Avon Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

0.17
(-5.56%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Sept-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

0.17

0.19

0.22

32.65

10.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.17

0.19

0.22

32.65

10.21

Other Operating Income

0.03

0.05

0.05

1.41

0.01

Other Income

0

0

0

-0.76

0.06

Total Income

0.21

0.24

0.27

33.31

10.28

Total Expenditure

0.74

0.43

0.66

211.25

10.91

PBIDT

-0.54

-0.19

-0.39

-177.95

-0.63

Interest

0.59

0.59

0.59

3.01

1.98

PBDT

-1.12

-0.78

-0.98

-180.95

-2.61

Depreciation

0.26

0.43

0.43

-0.09

0.74

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.01

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.39

-1.21

-1.41

-180.86

-3.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.39

-1.21

-1.41

-180.86

-3.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.39

-1.21

-1.41

-180.86

-3.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-2.8

-0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

64.58

64.58

64.58

64.58

64.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

5,36,22,060

5,36,22,060

5,36,22,060

5,36,22,060

5,36,22,060

Public Shareholding (%)

83.03

83.03

83.03

83.03

83.03

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,09,58,258

1,09,58,258

1,09,58,258

1,09,58,258

1,09,58,258

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

16.97

16.97

16.97

16.97

16.97

PBIDTM(%)

-317.64

-100

-177.27

-545.02

-6.17

PBDTM(%)

-658.82

-410.52

-445.45

-554.21

-25.56

PATM(%)

-817.64

-636.84

-640.9

-553.93

-32.81

