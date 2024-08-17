Avon Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
0.17
0.19
0.22
32.65
10.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.17
0.19
0.22
32.65
10.21
Other Operating Income
0.03
0.05
0.05
1.41
0.01
Other Income
0
0
0
-0.76
0.06
Total Income
0.21
0.24
0.27
33.31
10.28
Total Expenditure
0.74
0.43
0.66
211.25
10.91
PBIDT
-0.54
-0.19
-0.39
-177.95
-0.63
Interest
0.59
0.59
0.59
3.01
1.98
PBDT
-1.12
-0.78
-0.98
-180.95
-2.61
Depreciation
0.26
0.43
0.43
-0.09
0.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.39
-1.21
-1.41
-180.86
-3.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.39
-1.21
-1.41
-180.86
-3.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.39
-1.21
-1.41
-180.86
-3.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-2.8
-0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
64.58
64.58
64.58
64.58
64.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,36,22,060
5,36,22,060
5,36,22,060
5,36,22,060
5,36,22,060
Public Shareholding (%)
83.03
83.03
83.03
83.03
83.03
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,09,58,258
1,09,58,258
1,09,58,258
1,09,58,258
1,09,58,258
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
16.97
16.97
16.97
16.97
16.97
PBIDTM(%)
-317.64
-100
-177.27
-545.02
-6.17
PBDTM(%)
-658.82
-410.52
-445.45
-554.21
-25.56
PATM(%)
-817.64
-636.84
-640.9
-553.93
-32.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.