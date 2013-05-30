Dear Shareholders,

We are delighted to present 14* Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

Your Company has taken many strategic steps during the year to strengthen its financials and to achieve all round growth of the business. The focus during the year was to accelerate growth through widening of network expanding capacities to capitalise on the growth opportunities besides optimum utilisation of the resources.

Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement entered into with the Stock Exchanges and prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, are attached for your reference.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs.)

Particulars Current Year Previous Year (2012-2013) (2011-2012) Sales Revenue 611959135.23 1362657516.00 Other Income 1777543.88 2307658 (Increase)/ Decrease in Stock -56603008 -1205348 Less: Total expenditure 1706997201.32 1195691319 Loss/Profit before Depreciation, Interest and Tax (PBDIT) -1149863530.21 168068507.00 Less: Interest 88551452.30 71798212 Less: Depreciation 23004800.37 26140808 Loss/Profit before Tax -1261419782.88 70129487 Less: Provision for Taxation 1092394 16299375.33 Loss/Profit after Tax -1262512176.88 53830111.67 Less: right back from General Reserve/transfer 110717676.00 5000000 Less: Dividend Distribution & Tax thereon - - Less: Dividend Paid (Short Provision) - - Balance carried forward to Balance Sheet -824423071.21 327371429.67

Industry Structure and Developments:

Weighing industry is booming like fire in the forest, in todays wodd although consciously or unconsciously we weigh most of the things from the time we get up from the bed till we are off to sleep, starting from your tooth paste how much to use till how many calories to consume in our day. So these situations have created hyper growth in weighing industry. Weighing industry is may be ranked among the necessaries of life to every individual of human society. They enter into the economical arrangements and daily concerns of every family. They are necessary to every occupation to human industry. The demand for weighing scales is expected to increase considering growth of user industries viz. diversified with different kinds of software related to various industries like healthcare, pharma, government, retail, gyms, jewellery, etc.. There are a number of players in the Industry, many in SSI Sector. Therefore, the Markets & Capacities are fragmented in the Country.

Business Performance:

Our Company is engaged in manufacturing Weighing Scales, which has utilizations in various industries healthcare, pharma, government, retail, gyms, jewellery, etc. Since years the Company has served its customers successfully. As market demand for the weighing scales is increasing, opportunities for our Company is also growing high and our competition in the market is becoming tough but we have confidence in our high quality product to survive and grow in a competitive market.

Your Company Consolidated registering Sales of Rs. 611959135.23 as against Rs. 1362657516.00 in the previous year. Consolidated, net profit/Loss After Tax for the year has registered an decrease of Rs -1262512176.88 as compared to Rs. 53830111.67 in the previous year.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, your Directors are confident of achieving better results in the ensuing year.

Share Capital:

The paid up capital of the Company Rs.64,58,03,170 (Rupees Sixty Four Crores Fifty Eight Lakhs Three Thousand One Hundred and Seventy only).

Dividend:

Your Directors are not recommending a dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

Cash Flow Statement

In conformity with the provisions of Clause 32 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange, the cash flow statement for the year ended 31st March, 2013 is annexed hereto.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, your Directors confirm the following:

that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same.

they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that year.

proper and sufficient care have been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities, the attached Statement of Accounts for the year ended March 31,2013 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Public Deposits:

The deposits accepted by the Company are in accordance with the provisions of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Company (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 as amended.

Subsidiary Companies:

a. In accordance with the general circular issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and other documents of the subsidiary companies are not being attached with the related detailed information to any member of the company who may be interested in obtaining the same. The annual accounts of the subsidiary companies will also be kept open for inspection at the Registered Office of the company. The Consolidated Financial Statements presented by the company including the financial results of its subsidiary companies.

b. A statement relating to subsidiary Company pursuant to Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956 is annexed. The Audited Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Accounts of the Subsidiary Company, as on their respective year ended on various dates as per the laws of the country wherein this company is incorporated, are annexed.

Corporate Governance:

A Report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate from Nishant Jawasa, Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of the requirements of Corporate Governance, as also a Management Discussion & Analysis Report pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock exchange are annexed hereto.

Directors:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Articles of Association of the Company Mrs. Santaben R Saraiya, Director of the Company retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. During the Year Mr. Gaurav Sinha and Mr. Satish Mehta were appointed as an Independent Director of the Company. Necessary Resolution is given in the Notice for regularizing their appointment.

A brief profile of the above Directors, as required by Clause 49VIA of the Listing Agreement with the Bombay Stock Exchange

Limited, Mumbai is attached to the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting

Auditors:

M/s. A. B. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Auditors Comment:

The observations made by the Auditors in the Auditors Reports read with relevant notes given in the Notes on Accounts are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments under Section 217 (3) of the Companies Act, 1956.

Practicing Company Secretary:

Mr. Rakesh Kapur & Nishant Jawasa, Practicing Company Secretary of the Company has given his report on Secretarial Audit for the year.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo:

The relevant data pursuant to Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 is annexed hereto and forms part of this report.

Particulars of employees:

During the year under review, none of the employees of the Company, whether employed for the whole year or part thereof, was in receipt of remuneration aggregating to or in excess of the limits specified under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) rules, 1975 as amended, and hence, no particulars are required to be furnished in connection with the same.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their gratitude for the support and co-operation received during the year from the Investors, Financial Institutions, Bankers, Statutory Authorities and all organizations connected with its business. Your Directors also take pleasure in commending the valuable contributions made by the employees of the Company at all levels during the year.

For and on behalf of the Board Place: Mumbai Pankaj Saraiya Dated: 30/05/2013 Chairman & Managing Director)

ANNEXURE A TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT Information under Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 and forming part of the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

A. POWER AND FUEL CONSUMPTION Unit 2012-2013 2011-2012 1) Electricity Total Amount Rs. In lacs 5.46 9.17

B. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Research & Development

1. Specific areas In which R&D work is carried out:

The focus of the Companys R&D efforts was on the following areas:

I. Development of new technology for existing and newer weighing scales

ii. Updation for existing processes for better and efficient production of weighing scales.

iii. Development of new innovative technology for the manufacture of existing and new scales.

iv. Development of new products.

v. Development of methods to improve safety procedures, effluent control, pollution control, etc.

vi. Process / product design improvements.

vii. Productivity research for increased efficiency in use of resources.

2. Some of the major benefits derived as a result of R&D include:

I. Successful commercial scale up of several new weighing scales.

ii. Development of methods of operations which are cost effective.

iii. Improved processes and enhanced productivity in manufacturing of products.

iv. Enhanced fuel efficiency

v. Effective use of raw materials and fuels with innovative technology

3. Future plan of action:

The Company will continue its R&D efforts in the various areas as indicated above. The major thrust would be on developing new and efficient products. Improve product quality particularly with respect to long term durability and reduction in its cost of manufacture

4. Expenditure on R&D:

Rs. in lakhs Total NIL

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

2012-2013 2011-2012 Total Foreign Exchange earned: a) From Export - - b) Advance reed from Debtors - - Total Foreign Exchange outgo: a) For Purchase 122689.70US$ 271882.12 US$ 19389.11 EURO 77924 EURO b) ForTravel NIL 1453.75 US$

ANNEXURE B TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT

Statemenl Pursuant to Section 212 of the companies Act. 1956 relating to Subsidiary Company:

Name of the Subsidiary Company Avon Corporation FZE The Financial Year of the Subsidiary Company ended on 31.03.13 Number of Shares held and extent of holding thereof by the holding Company, at the above date: a) The number of shares 1 b) Face Value of each share (AED) 150000 c) Extent of holding in percentage terms 100% The net aggregate profits or (losses) (PAT) of the Subsidiary Company for the current Rs NIL financial year so far as it concerns the members of the holding Company The net aggregate profits or (losses) of the Subsidiary Company for the previous financial year so far as it concerns the members of the holding Company NA