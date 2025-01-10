Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.66
23.66
23.66
23.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.18
49.8
38.31
33.11
Net Worth
80.84
73.46
61.97
56.77
Minority Interest
Debt
24.39
22.93
11.06
15.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
105.23
96.39
73.03
72.06
Fixed Assets
52.48
41.73
38.85
36.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
51.35
46.83
34.01
33.45
Inventories
29.64
22.22
20.28
15.44
Inventory Days
86.94
79.13
Sundry Debtors
45.39
41.15
14.78
9.56
Debtor Days
63.36
48.99
Other Current Assets
18.77
16.67
16.07
22.86
Sundry Creditors
-35.42
-28.46
-12.4
-10.69
Creditor Days
53.15
54.78
Other Current Liabilities
-7.03
-4.75
-4.72
-3.72
Cash
1.4
7.81
0.17
1.8
Total Assets
105.23
96.37
73.03
72.05
