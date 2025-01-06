Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.14
71.21
42.47
77.2
yoy growth (%)
19.54
67.68
-44.98
18.85
Raw materials
-39.28
-36.52
-19.98
-38.28
As % of sales
46.13
51.28
47.05
49.58
Employee costs
-14.5
-11.98
-10.25
-7.47
As % of sales
17.03
16.82
24.13
9.68
Other costs
-19.86
-12.41
-11
-36.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.32
17.42
25.91
47.27
Operating profit
11.49
10.29
1.22
-5.05
OPM
13.49
14.45
2.89
-6.54
Depreciation
-5.49
-4.47
-3.26
-3.64
Interest expense
-0.79
-0.74
-0.09
-6.8
Other income
2.1
0.74
0.25
1.22
Profit before tax
7.3
5.82
-1.87
-14.27
Taxes
0
0
0
-2.17
Tax rate
0
0
0
15.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.3
5.82
-1.87
-16.45
Exceptional items
-2.15
0
-23.32
0
Net profit
5.15
5.82
-25.2
-16.45
yoy growth (%)
-11.59
-123.11
53.2
-10.93
NPM
6.05
8.18
-59.34
-21.3
