Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

79.6
(-2.90%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

85.14

71.21

42.47

77.2

yoy growth (%)

19.54

67.68

-44.98

18.85

Raw materials

-39.28

-36.52

-19.98

-38.28

As % of sales

46.13

51.28

47.05

49.58

Employee costs

-14.5

-11.98

-10.25

-7.47

As % of sales

17.03

16.82

24.13

9.68

Other costs

-19.86

-12.41

-11

-36.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.32

17.42

25.91

47.27

Operating profit

11.49

10.29

1.22

-5.05

OPM

13.49

14.45

2.89

-6.54

Depreciation

-5.49

-4.47

-3.26

-3.64

Interest expense

-0.79

-0.74

-0.09

-6.8

Other income

2.1

0.74

0.25

1.22

Profit before tax

7.3

5.82

-1.87

-14.27

Taxes

0

0

0

-2.17

Tax rate

0

0

0

15.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.3

5.82

-1.87

-16.45

Exceptional items

-2.15

0

-23.32

0

Net profit

5.15

5.82

-25.2

-16.45

yoy growth (%)

-11.59

-123.11

53.2

-10.93

NPM

6.05

8.18

-59.34

-21.3

