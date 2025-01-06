iifl-logo-icon 1
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

79.6
(-2.90%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Bafna Pharma. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.3

5.82

-1.87

-14.27

Depreciation

-5.49

-4.47

-3.26

-3.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2.17

Working capital

-0.75

16.58

6.23

-27.03

Other operating items

Operating

1.06

17.92

1.08

-47.12

Capital expenditure

8.37

5.47

1.55

0.13

Free cash flow

9.43

23.4

2.63

-46.99

Equity raised

66.26

97.15

69.36

64.64

Investing

0

0

-1.43

-16.9

Financing

21.35

18.31

-39.18

-31.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

97.05

138.87

31.38

-30.61

