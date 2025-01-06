Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.3
5.82
-1.87
-14.27
Depreciation
-5.49
-4.47
-3.26
-3.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.17
Working capital
-0.75
16.58
6.23
-27.03
Other operating items
Operating
1.06
17.92
1.08
-47.12
Capital expenditure
8.37
5.47
1.55
0.13
Free cash flow
9.43
23.4
2.63
-46.99
Equity raised
66.26
97.15
69.36
64.64
Investing
0
0
-1.43
-16.9
Financing
21.35
18.31
-39.18
-31.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
97.05
138.87
31.38
-30.61
