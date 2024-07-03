Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Sept-2018
|Jun-2018
Gross Sales
11.57
6.85
8.84
11.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.57
6.85
8.84
11.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.59
0.3
-0.03
0.09
Total Income
12.16
7.15
8.8
12.04
Total Expenditure
11.94
9.72
8.65
13.77
PBIDT
0.22
-2.57
0.15
-1.73
Interest
0.04
0.13
0.62
0.83
PBDT
0.17
-2.69
-0.47
-2.56
Depreciation
0.72
1.02
0.75
1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.04
-1.58
0.05
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.59
-2.13
-1.28
-3.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.59
-2.13
-1.28
-3.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.59
-2.13
-1.28
-3.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.25
-0.9
-0.8
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.66
23.66
23.66
23.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.9
-37.51
1.69
-14.47
PBDTM(%)
1.46
-39.27
-5.31
-21.42
PATM(%)
-5.09
-31.09
-14.47
-29.45
