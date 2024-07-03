iifl-logo-icon 1
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Quarterly Results

82.84
(4.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:37 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2019Jun-2019Sept-2018Jun-2018

Gross Sales

11.57

6.85

8.84

11.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.57

6.85

8.84

11.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.59

0.3

-0.03

0.09

Total Income

12.16

7.15

8.8

12.04

Total Expenditure

11.94

9.72

8.65

13.77

PBIDT

0.22

-2.57

0.15

-1.73

Interest

0.04

0.13

0.62

0.83

PBDT

0.17

-2.69

-0.47

-2.56

Depreciation

0.72

1.02

0.75

1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.04

-1.58

0.05

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.59

-2.13

-1.28

-3.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.59

-2.13

-1.28

-3.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.59

-2.13

-1.28

-3.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.25

-0.9

-0.8

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.66

23.66

23.66

23.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.9

-37.51

1.69

-14.47

PBDTM(%)

1.46

-39.27

-5.31

-21.42

PATM(%)

-5.09

-31.09

-14.47

-29.45

