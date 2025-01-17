Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.04
-8.08
-27.38
-23.85
Op profit growth
-109.16
-62.01
504.68
-1,224.5
EBIT growth
-88.94
107.96
-12.54
276.12
Net profit growth
31.04
12.75
-13.99
38.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.88
-30.77
-74.47
-8.94
EBIT margin
-4.2
-37.28
-16.47
-13.68
Net profit margin
-58.22
-43.52
-35.48
-29.95
RoCE
-2.84
-20.19
-7.18
-6.59
RoNW
-17.61
-16.55
-10.38
-9.68
RoA
-9.85
-5.89
-3.86
-3.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-118.34
-9.44
-8.75
-12.69
Book value per share
216.09
8.05
16.03
22.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.07
-1.15
-3.19
-2.32
P/B
0.04
1.35
1.74
1.29
EV/EBIDTA
-2.27
-5.47
-28.9
-28.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
5.83
14.89
-4.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
132.6
206.7
302
342.01
Inventory days
88.9
83.97
106.04
93.04
Creditor days
-230.5
-219.4
-116.43
-158.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
18.72
7.6
1.11
0.77
Net debt / equity
-0.1
2.28
1.14
1.86
Net debt / op. profit
-4.46
-3.26
-1.24
-13.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.05
-64.13
-81.16
-79.91
Employee costs
-24.13
-20.78
-15.84
-10.47
Other costs
-25.92
-45.85
-77.46
-18.54
