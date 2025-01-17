iifl-logo-icon 1
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Key Ratios

80.52
(0.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:27:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.04

-8.08

-27.38

-23.85

Op profit growth

-109.16

-62.01

504.68

-1,224.5

EBIT growth

-88.94

107.96

-12.54

276.12

Net profit growth

31.04

12.75

-13.99

38.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.88

-30.77

-74.47

-8.94

EBIT margin

-4.2

-37.28

-16.47

-13.68

Net profit margin

-58.22

-43.52

-35.48

-29.95

RoCE

-2.84

-20.19

-7.18

-6.59

RoNW

-17.61

-16.55

-10.38

-9.68

RoA

-9.85

-5.89

-3.86

-3.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-118.34

-9.44

-8.75

-12.69

Book value per share

216.09

8.05

16.03

22.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.07

-1.15

-3.19

-2.32

P/B

0.04

1.35

1.74

1.29

EV/EBIDTA

-2.27

-5.47

-28.9

-28.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

5.83

14.89

-4.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

132.6

206.7

302

342.01

Inventory days

88.9

83.97

106.04

93.04

Creditor days

-230.5

-219.4

-116.43

-158.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

18.72

7.6

1.11

0.77

Net debt / equity

-0.1

2.28

1.14

1.86

Net debt / op. profit

-4.46

-3.26

-1.24

-13.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.05

-64.13

-81.16

-79.91

Employee costs

-24.13

-20.78

-15.84

-10.47

Other costs

-25.92

-45.85

-77.46

-18.54

