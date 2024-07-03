Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹80
Prev. Close₹82.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.38
Day's High₹82.18
Day's Low₹80
52 Week's High₹113
52 Week's Low₹73.25
Book Value₹34.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)193.93
P/E256.25
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.66
23.66
23.66
23.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.18
49.8
38.31
33.11
Net Worth
80.84
73.46
61.97
56.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.14
71.21
42.47
77.2
yoy growth (%)
19.54
67.68
-44.98
18.85
Raw materials
-39.28
-36.52
-19.98
-38.28
As % of sales
46.13
51.28
47.05
49.58
Employee costs
-14.5
-11.98
-10.25
-7.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.3
5.82
-1.87
-14.27
Depreciation
-5.49
-4.47
-3.26
-3.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.17
Working capital
-0.75
16.58
6.23
-27.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.54
67.68
-44.98
18.85
Op profit growth
11.6
738.01
-124.32
-3.16
EBIT growth
23.33
-468.5
-76.13
-6.25
Net profit growth
-11.59
-123.11
53.2
-10.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
43.36
47.17
64.96
85.32
97.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.36
47.17
64.96
85.32
97.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
41.11
Other Income
1.66
31.33
1.14
1.98
4.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Babulal Kamlesh Kumar
Chairperson / Executive Director
Shanmugam Hemalatha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Akilapriya Chandrashekar Raju
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Palamadai Krishnan Sundaresan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravichandran Chitra
Non Executive Director
Upendar Mekala Reddy
Independent Director
Krishna Yeachuri
Whole-time Director
Vinayak Dinesh Dendukuri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A Mohanachandran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL) was started as a proprietary concern in 1981 by Mr. Bafna Mahaveer Chand in the name of Bafna Pharmaceutical and has been engaged in the business of manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations of Betalactum and Non Betalactum products. The first manufacturing unit was set up at Madhavaram (Chennai) during October 1984 for manufacture of tablets with an installed capacity of 420 lacs tablets p.a. Subsequently the capsule line was added during 1987 with a capacity of 300 lacs capsule p.a. and then liquid line with an installed capacity of 45000 lts p.a was added in 1990. Bafna Pharmaceuticals, incorporated in 1995, had acquired the entire business of the proprietary concern. During the year 2001, the company constructed a separate block at Madhavaram for manufacturing Betalactum products. During 2006, Bafna has set up a 100% EOU unit at Madhavaram for the production of tablets and capsule with a capacity of 6973.20 lacs and 2462.40 lacs. This facility has been set up as per revised Schedule M under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1947. The unit has been WHO GMP certified and also ISO 9000 certified. The manufactured products in this factory catered to the markets of Srilanka, Ghana and Ukraine.Bafna was carrying on contract manufacturing for M/s Croslands Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai based Pharmaceutical Company during the period 1994 to 2000. The companys first product was registered in Srilanka in 1995 and the company made its first export during the same
Read More
The Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹193.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 256.25 and 2.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹73.25 and ₹113 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.91%, 3 Years at -18.48%, 1 Year at -16.00%, 6 Month at -6.16%, 3 Month at -4.61% and 1 Month at 0.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.