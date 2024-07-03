Summary

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL) was started as a proprietary concern in 1981 by Mr. Bafna Mahaveer Chand in the name of Bafna Pharmaceutical and has been engaged in the business of manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations of Betalactum and Non Betalactum products. The first manufacturing unit was set up at Madhavaram (Chennai) during October 1984 for manufacture of tablets with an installed capacity of 420 lacs tablets p.a. Subsequently the capsule line was added during 1987 with a capacity of 300 lacs capsule p.a. and then liquid line with an installed capacity of 45000 lts p.a was added in 1990. Bafna Pharmaceuticals, incorporated in 1995, had acquired the entire business of the proprietary concern. During the year 2001, the company constructed a separate block at Madhavaram for manufacturing Betalactum products. During 2006, Bafna has set up a 100% EOU unit at Madhavaram for the production of tablets and capsule with a capacity of 6973.20 lacs and 2462.40 lacs. This facility has been set up as per revised Schedule M under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1947. The unit has been WHO GMP certified and also ISO 9000 certified. The manufactured products in this factory catered to the markets of Srilanka, Ghana and Ukraine.Bafna was carrying on contract manufacturing for M/s Croslands Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai based Pharmaceutical Company during the period 1994 to 2000. The companys first product was registered in Srilanka in 1995 and the company made its first export during the same

Read More