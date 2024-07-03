iifl-logo-icon 1
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

81.98
(-0.74%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80
  • Day's High82.18
  • 52 Wk High113
  • Prev. Close82.59
  • Day's Low80
  • 52 Wk Low 73.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.38
  • P/E256.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.97
  • EPS0.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)193.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

80

Prev. Close

82.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0.38

Day's High

82.18

Day's Low

80

52 Week's High

113

52 Week's Low

73.25

Book Value

34.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

193.93

P/E

256.25

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.29%

Non-Promoter- 11.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 11.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.66

23.66

23.66

23.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.18

49.8

38.31

33.11

Net Worth

80.84

73.46

61.97

56.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

85.14

71.21

42.47

77.2

yoy growth (%)

19.54

67.68

-44.98

18.85

Raw materials

-39.28

-36.52

-19.98

-38.28

As % of sales

46.13

51.28

47.05

49.58

Employee costs

-14.5

-11.98

-10.25

-7.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.3

5.82

-1.87

-14.27

Depreciation

-5.49

-4.47

-3.26

-3.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2.17

Working capital

-0.75

16.58

6.23

-27.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.54

67.68

-44.98

18.85

Op profit growth

11.6

738.01

-124.32

-3.16

EBIT growth

23.33

-468.5

-76.13

-6.25

Net profit growth

-11.59

-123.11

53.2

-10.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

43.36

47.17

64.96

85.32

97.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.36

47.17

64.96

85.32

97.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

41.11

Other Income

1.66

31.33

1.14

1.98

4.9

View Annually Results

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Babulal Kamlesh Kumar

Chairperson / Executive Director

Shanmugam Hemalatha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Akilapriya Chandrashekar Raju

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Palamadai Krishnan Sundaresan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravichandran Chitra

Non Executive Director

Upendar Mekala Reddy

Independent Director

Krishna Yeachuri

Whole-time Director

Vinayak Dinesh Dendukuri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A Mohanachandran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL) was started as a proprietary concern in 1981 by Mr. Bafna Mahaveer Chand in the name of Bafna Pharmaceutical and has been engaged in the business of manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations of Betalactum and Non Betalactum products. The first manufacturing unit was set up at Madhavaram (Chennai) during October 1984 for manufacture of tablets with an installed capacity of 420 lacs tablets p.a. Subsequently the capsule line was added during 1987 with a capacity of 300 lacs capsule p.a. and then liquid line with an installed capacity of 45000 lts p.a was added in 1990. Bafna Pharmaceuticals, incorporated in 1995, had acquired the entire business of the proprietary concern. During the year 2001, the company constructed a separate block at Madhavaram for manufacturing Betalactum products. During 2006, Bafna has set up a 100% EOU unit at Madhavaram for the production of tablets and capsule with a capacity of 6973.20 lacs and 2462.40 lacs. This facility has been set up as per revised Schedule M under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1947. The unit has been WHO GMP certified and also ISO 9000 certified. The manufactured products in this factory catered to the markets of Srilanka, Ghana and Ukraine.Bafna was carrying on contract manufacturing for M/s Croslands Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai based Pharmaceutical Company during the period 1994 to 2000. The companys first product was registered in Srilanka in 1995 and the company made its first export during the same
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹193.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 256.25 and 2.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹73.25 and ₹113 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.91%, 3 Years at -18.48%, 1 Year at -16.00%, 6 Month at -6.16%, 3 Month at -4.61% and 1 Month at 0.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 88.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 11.70 %

