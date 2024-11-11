Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

The Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 11/11/2024 has inter-alia approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30,2024 along with the Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 13/08/2024 has inter-alia approved i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30,2024 along with the Limited Review Report; ii) Fixed the date of Annual General Meeting (AGM), Book Closure Date and Cut-Off Date for the purpose of AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. We are herewith submitting the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31/03/2024 The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 29/05/2019 has inter-alia (i) approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2024; (ii) ii). .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024