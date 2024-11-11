iifl-logo-icon 1
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
The Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 11/11/2024 has inter-alia approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30,2024 along with the Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 13/08/2024 has inter-alia approved i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30,2024 along with the Limited Review Report; ii) Fixed the date of Annual General Meeting (AGM), Book Closure Date and Cut-Off Date for the purpose of AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. We are herewith submitting the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31/03/2024 The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 29/05/2019 has inter-alia (i) approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2024; (ii) ii). .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter of FY24 ended December 31 2023 together with the Limited Review Report for the said period. we wish to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., February 12, 2024, Monday, the results of the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, duly reviewed by Audit Committee, inter-alia has been considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

