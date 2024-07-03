Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL) was started as a proprietary concern in 1981 by Mr. Bafna Mahaveer Chand in the name of Bafna Pharmaceutical and has been engaged in the business of manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations of Betalactum and Non Betalactum products. The first manufacturing unit was set up at Madhavaram (Chennai) during October 1984 for manufacture of tablets with an installed capacity of 420 lacs tablets p.a. Subsequently the capsule line was added during 1987 with a capacity of 300 lacs capsule p.a. and then liquid line with an installed capacity of 45000 lts p.a was added in 1990. Bafna Pharmaceuticals, incorporated in 1995, had acquired the entire business of the proprietary concern. During the year 2001, the company constructed a separate block at Madhavaram for manufacturing Betalactum products. During 2006, Bafna has set up a 100% EOU unit at Madhavaram for the production of tablets and capsule with a capacity of 6973.20 lacs and 2462.40 lacs. This facility has been set up as per revised Schedule M under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1947. The unit has been WHO GMP certified and also ISO 9000 certified. The manufactured products in this factory catered to the markets of Srilanka, Ghana and Ukraine.Bafna was carrying on contract manufacturing for M/s Croslands Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai based Pharmaceutical Company during the period 1994 to 2000. The companys first product was registered in Srilanka in 1995 and the company made its first export during the same year. Presently around 57 products of the company are registered in Srilanka. During the year 2000 Bafna registered 3 of its products in Lao and in the year 2006, 4 products were registered in Ukraine. During 2007, Bafna registered 1 product in Ghana. The products registered by the company cover all the therapeutic segments. In the year 2003, the Government of India granted the Export House status to the company. The company received the Best Supplier award from the Srilankan Government during 2005.After establishing itself in the non -regulated market, the company decided to enter into a more lucrative and regulated market of Europe. Towards this objective, the company started construction of a new state of art facility at Grantlayon village, near Red hills, Chennai for the manufacture of Non Betalactum products in solid oral dosage form during 2005. This unit is a 100% EOU unit. The factory was completed and inaugurated on October 2, 2006. This new plant has been set up with guidelines as laid down in European GMP. The machineries installed in the new facility of the company are Programmable Logic Controller and all the contact parts are made of stainless steel. This leads to consistent quality of products produced with no contamination. The Auto Coater machinery used in the unit is imported from Korea and Camera system for detection of unfilled product is imported from USA. The company has entered into an agreement with an UK based company Somex Pharma for sale of cholesterol lowering agent products to be manufactured by Bafna at this unit. A full-scale commercial production would be commenced in the new unit once approval of MHRA is received. Presently company is validating the equipments and process at this unit and taking validation batches for trail run.The Company launched Raricap? to domestic market in FY 12. It again launched three more brands namely BSF (Dietary Supplement), Molev (Antiasthamics) and Lopih (Lowering pregnancy induced hypertension) segments for women wellness. In 2022, it expanded operations and set up manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, with UK-MHRA & TGA- Australia accreditations, with round the year exports to prestigious Regulated Markets and Emerging markets.