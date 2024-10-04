|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|3
|300
|Interim
|Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 and declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share.
This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
