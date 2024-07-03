Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹69.5
Prev. Close₹72.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹76.5
Day's Low₹69.5
52 Week's High₹85.9
52 Week's Low₹29.02
Book Value₹73.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.66
P/E18.86
EPS3.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.9
5.9
5.9
5.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.9
12.15
32.1
17.31
Net Worth
38.8
18.05
38
23.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
10.09
0.89
-0.09
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & Company Secretary
Kalpana Umakanth
Non Executive Director
S K Murgai
Independent Director
Vivek Manohar Padgaonkar
Independent Director
Alok Saklani
Reports by Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
Summary
Bervin Investment & Leasing Limited was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private company for carrying out the business of leasing and investment. In the year 1993, the company was converted into a public company. In 1996, shares (2798100) were offered to the public which were fully subscribed. The company was registered in November 2001 under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as a non-banking finanical institution not accepting public deposits.During the year 2022-23, M/s. Bervin Investment and Leasing Limited, holds investment in M/s. Wavin India Limited by more than 20% of the total paid up share capital of M/s. Wavin India Limited.
The Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd is ₹43.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd is 18.86 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd is ₹29.02 and ₹85.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.34%, 3 Years at 17.14%, 1 Year at 130.84%, 6 Month at 76.60%, 3 Month at 18.42% and 1 Month at 9.88%.
