iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Share Price

74
(1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:37:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.5
  • Day's High76.5
  • 52 Wk High85.9
  • Prev. Close72.97
  • Day's Low69.5
  • 52 Wk Low 29.02
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E18.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.07
  • EPS3.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

69.5

Prev. Close

72.97

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

76.5

Day's Low

69.5

52 Week's High

85.9

52 Week's Low

29.02

Book Value

73.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.66

P/E

18.86

EPS

3.87

Divi. Yield

0

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.55%

Non-Promoter- 26.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.9

12.15

32.1

17.31

Net Worth

38.8

18.05

38

23.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

10.09

0.89

-0.09

-0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & Company Secretary

Kalpana Umakanth

Non Executive Director

S K Murgai

Independent Director

Vivek Manohar Padgaonkar

Independent Director

Alok Saklani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd

Summary

Bervin Investment & Leasing Limited was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private company for carrying out the business of leasing and investment. In the year 1993, the company was converted into a public company. In 1996, shares (2798100) were offered to the public which were fully subscribed. The company was registered in November 2001 under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as a non-banking finanical institution not accepting public deposits.During the year 2022-23, M/s. Bervin Investment and Leasing Limited, holds investment in M/s. Wavin India Limited by more than 20% of the total paid up share capital of M/s. Wavin India Limited.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd share price today?

The Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd is ₹43.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd is 18.86 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd is ₹29.02 and ₹85.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd?

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.34%, 3 Years at 17.14%, 1 Year at 130.84%, 6 Month at 76.60%, 3 Month at 18.42% and 1 Month at 9.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.