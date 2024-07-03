iifl-logo-icon 1
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Company Summary

78.5
(-4.77%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:58:00 PM

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Summary

Bervin Investment & Leasing Limited was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private company for carrying out the business of leasing and investment. In the year 1993, the company was converted into a public company. In 1996, shares (2798100) were offered to the public which were fully subscribed. The company was registered in November 2001 under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as a non-banking finanical institution not accepting public deposits.During the year 2022-23, M/s. Bervin Investment and Leasing Limited, holds investment in M/s. Wavin India Limited by more than 20% of the total paid up share capital of M/s. Wavin India Limited.

