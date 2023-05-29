To the Members of BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD. Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD. (“the Company”) which comprises the Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on March 31, 2023 and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its loss cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Annual Return, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the Board Report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance , cash flows and changes in the equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone IndAS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs order dated 25 th February, 2020 India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit on the separate financial statements, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations in its financial statements which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under applicable law or accounting standard for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Krishan K. Gupta& Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 000009N (K. K. Gupta) Prop. M. No 008311 Place: Delhi Dated: 29/05/2023 UDIN: 23008311BGVFON7681

Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report as required by the Companies (Audit Report) order, 2020 of even date to the members of BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2023]

The Annexure ‘A referred to in our report to the members of BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD. (the ‘Company‘) for the year ended on March 31, 2023. We report that;

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and other relevant details of right-of-use assets even though it does not have any material amount

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment, were physically verified during the year by the Management, in accordance with a regular programme of verification which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company does not have any immovable property, hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets). Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d), of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31March 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under

(ii) (a) The Company is engaged primarily in investing and leasing activities and consequently do not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under the clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable;

(iii) Company is a Non-Public deposit Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and as its business activities is engaged in the business of lending across various types of loans

During the year, in the ordinary course of its business, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee/security to and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, and limited liability partnerships and other parties. With respect to such investments, guarantees/security and loans and advances:

(a) The provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company as its principal business is to give loans;

(b) In our opinion, having regard to the nature of the Companys business, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

(c) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemized list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified;

(d) As the Company is Non-Public deposit Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)therefore requirement of disclosing the amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is not applicable;

(e) The provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company as its principal business is to give loans;

(f) The Company is in the business of investing and leasing activities i.e. in the business of financing at commercial terms as per the information provided by the management;

(iv) As the Company is Non-Public deposit Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC),hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable;

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being NBFC registered with RBI, provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard;

(vi) The maintenance of cost records are not applicable to the company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable;

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) As per the information and explanation provided by the management the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including income tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, to the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company does not have any dues pending at the year end and There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears as of 31 March 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, Hence reporting under clause 3(vii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company;

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year;

(ix) (a) As per the information provided by the management, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

(b) As per the information provided by the management, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority; (c) As per the information provided by the management, the Company has not availed any facility of term loan, Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company;

(d) As per the information provided by the management, the Company has not raised any fund on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company;

(e) As per the information provided by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore this clause is not applicable;

(f) As per the information provided by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies,Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the company;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) The Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year under review and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no material fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

(c) The auditor has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and up to the date of this report). Hence this clause is not applicable;

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and the internal audit report for the year under review;

(xv) In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act,2013 are not applicable to the Company;

(xvi) (a) The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 (RBI Act) and it has obtained the registration;

(b) The Company is in the business of non-banking financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration from the RBI as per the RBI Act. The Company has not conducted any housing finance activities and is not required to obtain certificate of registration for such activities from the RBI;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence reporting under paragraph3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(d) The Group (as defined under Master Direction DNBR.PD.008/03.10.119/2016-17 - Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has no CIC as part of the group;

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediate preceding year but for the current year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

(xx)(a)In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent CSR amount for the year that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(b) There are no ongoing projects of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

For Krishan K. Gupta& Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 000009N (K. K. Gupta) Prop. M. No. 008311 Place: Delhi Dated: 29/05/2023 UDIN: 23008311BGVFON7681

Annexure -B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) for the year ended March 31, 2023

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD. (the ‘Company) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance 168 Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material miss-statement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management over-ride of controls, material mis-statements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.