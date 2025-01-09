Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Management Discussions

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Companys actual results, performance or achievements can thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

INDUSTRY

The Industry in which your Company operate is Investment and Leasing. The said business is very unpredictable. Despite the recent slowdown in the Finance sector, this remains a fast growing area of the Indian economy. The Company is also endeavouring to expend the area of its business of Investment and Leasing.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The turnover of the Company during the year 2022-23 is Nil as it was during the immediately preceding financial year.

SWOT

Our strength is our determination, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are practically none.

INTERNAL CONTROL

The Company has an internal control system, commensurate with the size of its operations. Adequate records and documents were maintained as required by laws. The Companys audit committee reviewed the internal control system. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective.

SEGMENT WISE REPORTING

During the year under review, Company has worked only under one segment which is Investment and Leasing.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal endeavor is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize losses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

HUMAN RESOURCE

The Company do not have any employee. Therefore, no delegated Human Resource Department is there in the Company.

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES

The Company do not have any significant changes.

