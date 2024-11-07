iifl-logo-icon 1
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Board Meeting

Bervin Invest. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bervin Investment and Leasing Limited will be held on Thursday November 07 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report (LRR) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bervin Investment and Leasing Limited will be held on Thursday November 07 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report (LRR) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (as amended), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 07, 2024, which commenced at 11:00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 11:45 A.M. (IST), has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report (LRR) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (as amended), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, August 08, 2024, which commenced at 10:00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 11:30 A.M. (IST), has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday on the May 28 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. Board Meeting held today, May 28, 2024 to consider and adopt financials for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 Read less.. Approval of Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation for appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Standalone financial statment as per the format prescribed under NBFC Division III (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report (LRR) of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended on 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015,submission of the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2023, The said results had been reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on February 12, 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 submission of Quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Bervin Invest.: Related News

No Record Found

