Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.04
47.42
55.72
55.04
Net Worth
49.33
52.71
61.01
60.33
Minority Interest
Debt
45.12
26.96
22.95
18.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.6
0.67
0.67
0.62
Total Liabilities
95.05
80.34
84.63
79.19
Fixed Assets
32.15
29.02
26.44
26.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.99
0.35
0.4
0.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
59.8
50.09
56.75
50.25
Inventories
47.89
36.94
32.18
29.67
Inventory Days
421.81
Sundry Debtors
0.42
0.94
9.91
10.31
Debtor Days
146.57
Other Current Assets
24.45
27.55
29.73
26
Sundry Creditors
-5.6
-7.8
-7.94
-9.22
Creditor Days
131.08
Other Current Liabilities
-7.36
-7.54
-7.13
-6.51
Cash
1.99
0.78
1.04
1.96
Total Assets
95.04
80.32
84.63
79.18
Invest wise with Expert advice
