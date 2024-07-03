iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Half Yearly Results

72.94
(2.80%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

12.99

16.24

11.69

11.32

7.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.99

16.24

11.69

11.32

7.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.09

0.52

2.99

0.38

0.18

Total Income

14.08

16.76

14.68

11.7

7.87

Total Expenditure

16.03

16.37

11.5

9.51

11.2

PBIDT

-1.95

0.39

3.18

2.19

-3.34

Interest

1.93

1.5

1.22

0.86

1.11

PBDT

-3.88

-1.11

1.96

1.34

-4.44

Depreciation

1.75

1.56

1.5

1.23

1.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0

0.01

0

0.08

Deferred Tax

-0.07

-0.01

0

0.05

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.58

-2.67

0.45

0.06

-5.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.58

-2.67

0.37

0.06

-5.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.58

-2.67

0.37

0.06

-5.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-5.05

0.71

0.11

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15.01

2.4

27.2

19.34

-43.43

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-42.95

-16.44

3.84

0.53

-73.99

Bharat Agri Fert: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.