Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
12.99
16.24
11.69
11.32
7.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.99
16.24
11.69
11.32
7.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.09
0.52
2.99
0.38
0.18
Total Income
14.08
16.76
14.68
11.7
7.87
Total Expenditure
16.03
16.37
11.5
9.51
11.2
PBIDT
-1.95
0.39
3.18
2.19
-3.34
Interest
1.93
1.5
1.22
0.86
1.11
PBDT
-3.88
-1.11
1.96
1.34
-4.44
Depreciation
1.75
1.56
1.5
1.23
1.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0
0.01
0
0.08
Deferred Tax
-0.07
-0.01
0
0.05
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.58
-2.67
0.45
0.06
-5.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.58
-2.67
0.37
0.06
-5.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.58
-2.67
0.37
0.06
-5.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-5.05
0.71
0.11
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15.01
2.4
27.2
19.34
-43.43
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-42.95
-16.44
3.84
0.53
-73.99
