Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Share Price

72.49
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

72.1

Prev. Close

73.51

Turnover(Lac.)

21.88

Day's High

73.5

Day's Low

71.5

52 Week's High

132.45

52 Week's Low

68.53

Book Value

8.81

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

383.15

P/E

432.41

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0.07

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.04

47.42

55.72

55.04

Net Worth

49.33

52.71

61.01

60.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.67

22.65

33.67

44.7

yoy growth (%)

13.31

-32.72

-24.67

-14.61

Raw materials

-11.77

-9.39

-14.86

-24.09

As % of sales

45.86

41.46

44.15

53.88

Employee costs

-4.85

-5.47

-3.8

-4.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.88

-6.96

0.16

-0.98

Depreciation

-2.31

-2.67

-2.99

-2.6

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.16

0.06

Working capital

-7.21

-5.56

-2.8

-5.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.31

-32.72

-24.67

-14.61

Op profit growth

-42.18

-262.05

0.89

13.62

EBIT growth

-25.05

-496.02

60.77

43.78

Net profit growth

-13.81

-84,984.14

-100.89

329.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

29.23

23.01

25.67

22.66

45.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.23

23.01

25.67

22.66

45.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.61

3.37

0.45

1.08

1.93

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yogendra D Patel

Whole-time Director

Anjni Y Patel

Director & CFO

Kantilal N Jethwa

Whole-time Director

Chandni Y Patel

Whole-time Director

Vijal Patel

Independent Director

Chunilal Bhanji Gherwada

Independent Director

Kalpesh Chandrakant Shah

Independent Director

Hemant Nandkishor Bataviya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshay Kumar.

Independent Director

Bipin Mavadiya

Independent Director

Viren Pranjivan Bhundia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd

Summary

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Limited (Formerly known Bharat Fertiliser Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1959 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in February, 1963. It was promoted by C B Patel and D M Patel. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and development of Residential and Commercial Complex, Manufacture of Fertilisers and Theme based Hospitality sector-Operating Resort.The Company was merged with Patel Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd which had a 1000 tpa HDPE woven sack unit next adjacent to its fertiliser unit, with effect from 1 Apr.94 and the merged company was named as Bharat Fertiliser Industries. This was done to avail tax benefits and to reduce the packaging cost. The HDPE bags manufactured by the company, after captive consumption, is sold in the market, thereby increasing the turnover.Initially engaged in the marketing of fertilisers, the company set up a unit in 1963 at Majiwada, Thane, for granulated NPK fertilisers with an installed capacity of 33,000 tpa. In 1966, single super phosphate (SSP) production facility was added with a capacity of 22,500 tpa. In 1985, a composite chemical and fertiliser complex was set up in Wada, Thane, to manufacture sulphuric acid, SSP powder, SSP granulated and sodium silico fluoride (SSF).Due to overall slow down in economy and in particular due to the recession in Chemical and Plastic Industries the company suffered a operating loss during 2001. The companys plasti
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd is ₹383.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd is 432.41 and 8.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd is ₹68.53 and ₹132.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd?

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.39%, 3 Years at 37.30%, 1 Year at -20.03%, 6 Month at -23.00%, 3 Month at -13.72% and 1 Month at 5.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.09 %

