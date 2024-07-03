Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹72.1
Prev. Close₹73.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.88
Day's High₹73.5
Day's Low₹71.5
52 Week's High₹132.45
52 Week's Low₹68.53
Book Value₹8.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)383.15
P/E432.41
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.04
47.42
55.72
55.04
Net Worth
49.33
52.71
61.01
60.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.67
22.65
33.67
44.7
yoy growth (%)
13.31
-32.72
-24.67
-14.61
Raw materials
-11.77
-9.39
-14.86
-24.09
As % of sales
45.86
41.46
44.15
53.88
Employee costs
-4.85
-5.47
-3.8
-4.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.88
-6.96
0.16
-0.98
Depreciation
-2.31
-2.67
-2.99
-2.6
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.16
0.06
Working capital
-7.21
-5.56
-2.8
-5.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.31
-32.72
-24.67
-14.61
Op profit growth
-42.18
-262.05
0.89
13.62
EBIT growth
-25.05
-496.02
60.77
43.78
Net profit growth
-13.81
-84,984.14
-100.89
329.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
29.23
23.01
25.67
22.66
45.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.23
23.01
25.67
22.66
45.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.61
3.37
0.45
1.08
1.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yogendra D Patel
Whole-time Director
Anjni Y Patel
Director & CFO
Kantilal N Jethwa
Whole-time Director
Chandni Y Patel
Whole-time Director
Vijal Patel
Independent Director
Chunilal Bhanji Gherwada
Independent Director
Kalpesh Chandrakant Shah
Independent Director
Hemant Nandkishor Bataviya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshay Kumar.
Independent Director
Bipin Mavadiya
Independent Director
Viren Pranjivan Bhundia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd
Summary
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Limited (Formerly known Bharat Fertiliser Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1959 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in February, 1963. It was promoted by C B Patel and D M Patel. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and development of Residential and Commercial Complex, Manufacture of Fertilisers and Theme based Hospitality sector-Operating Resort.The Company was merged with Patel Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd which had a 1000 tpa HDPE woven sack unit next adjacent to its fertiliser unit, with effect from 1 Apr.94 and the merged company was named as Bharat Fertiliser Industries. This was done to avail tax benefits and to reduce the packaging cost. The HDPE bags manufactured by the company, after captive consumption, is sold in the market, thereby increasing the turnover.Initially engaged in the marketing of fertilisers, the company set up a unit in 1963 at Majiwada, Thane, for granulated NPK fertilisers with an installed capacity of 33,000 tpa. In 1966, single super phosphate (SSP) production facility was added with a capacity of 22,500 tpa. In 1985, a composite chemical and fertiliser complex was set up in Wada, Thane, to manufacture sulphuric acid, SSP powder, SSP granulated and sodium silico fluoride (SSF).Due to overall slow down in economy and in particular due to the recession in Chemical and Plastic Industries the company suffered a operating loss during 2001. The companys plasti
Read More
The Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd is ₹383.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd is 432.41 and 8.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd is ₹68.53 and ₹132.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.39%, 3 Years at 37.30%, 1 Year at -20.03%, 6 Month at -23.00%, 3 Month at -13.72% and 1 Month at 5.09%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.