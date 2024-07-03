Summary

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Limited (Formerly known Bharat Fertiliser Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1959 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in February, 1963. It was promoted by C B Patel and D M Patel. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and development of Residential and Commercial Complex, Manufacture of Fertilisers and Theme based Hospitality sector-Operating Resort.The Company was merged with Patel Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd which had a 1000 tpa HDPE woven sack unit next adjacent to its fertiliser unit, with effect from 1 Apr.94 and the merged company was named as Bharat Fertiliser Industries. This was done to avail tax benefits and to reduce the packaging cost. The HDPE bags manufactured by the company, after captive consumption, is sold in the market, thereby increasing the turnover.Initially engaged in the marketing of fertilisers, the company set up a unit in 1963 at Majiwada, Thane, for granulated NPK fertilisers with an installed capacity of 33,000 tpa. In 1966, single super phosphate (SSP) production facility was added with a capacity of 22,500 tpa. In 1985, a composite chemical and fertiliser complex was set up in Wada, Thane, to manufacture sulphuric acid, SSP powder, SSP granulated and sodium silico fluoride (SSF).Due to overall slow down in economy and in particular due to the recession in Chemical and Plastic Industries the company suffered a operating loss during 2001. The companys plasti

