Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Summary

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Limited (Formerly known Bharat Fertiliser Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1959 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in February, 1963. It was promoted by C B Patel and D M Patel. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and development of Residential and Commercial Complex, Manufacture of Fertilisers and Theme based Hospitality sector-Operating Resort.The Company was merged with Patel Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd which had a 1000 tpa HDPE woven sack unit next adjacent to its fertiliser unit, with effect from 1 Apr.94 and the merged company was named as Bharat Fertiliser Industries. This was done to avail tax benefits and to reduce the packaging cost. The HDPE bags manufactured by the company, after captive consumption, is sold in the market, thereby increasing the turnover.Initially engaged in the marketing of fertilisers, the company set up a unit in 1963 at Majiwada, Thane, for granulated NPK fertilisers with an installed capacity of 33,000 tpa. In 1966, single super phosphate (SSP) production facility was added with a capacity of 22,500 tpa. In 1985, a composite chemical and fertiliser complex was set up in Wada, Thane, to manufacture sulphuric acid, SSP powder, SSP granulated and sodium silico fluoride (SSF).Due to overall slow down in economy and in particular due to the recession in Chemical and Plastic Industries the company suffered a operating loss during 2001. The companys plastic division was closed since June,2002.During 2010-11, the Company updated its SSP/ GSSP Fertilizer manufacturing plants at Wada to restart Fertlizer Production. It completed entire Repairs & Maintenance of its SSP/ GSSP Fertilizer Plants at Wada and installed additional balacing equipments to acheive higher capacity utilization of Production Units.The Company got into marketing arrangements with M/s. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited for 50,000 M.T. & M/s. Indian Potash Limited for 30,000 M.T. for manufacturing of SSP/GSSP Fertilisers in state of Maharashtra during the year 2012-2013. During 2015-16, the Company acquired 26% equity stake through strategic investment in M/s MOL CHEM Limited, a Mumbai based company and resulting to acquisition, MOL CHEM LIMITED became an Associate Company w.e.f 7 November, 2015.During the year 2023, the Company divested 26% of its stake held in the Associate Company Mol Chem Limited and it ceased to be an Associate of the Company.In 2023-24, Company has started preliminary construction work with site development and excavation based on receipt of commencement certificate up to 35th floor. Company has already received various sanctions and permissions from Chief Fire Officer, MOEF, SWD, RWH etc. required to start construction activity to build tallest high rise iconic tower of ground+ stilt/stack+ 60th floor 2/3 BHK residential tower at Majiwada, Thane West a prime property location of Thane in the Real Estate Division.