Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BHARAT AGRI FERT & REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1.Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please take the above intimation on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same. This is further to our letter dated 4th November, 2024 intimating the date of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has: Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. An extract of the Unaudited Financial Results including Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024, is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 6.00 P.M. and concluded at 7: 30 P.M. Kindly find the same in order and acknowledge. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

BHARAT AGRI FERT & REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter-alia among others to consider the following matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 13th August, 2024 pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly find (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please take the above intimation on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

BHARAT AGRI FERT & REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Security Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and 2. final dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 if any. Please take the above intimation on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same. The Board of Directors at the meeting held on 30th May, 2024 recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.05/- (5%) per equity share of Rs. 1/- each for the F.Y. 2023-24 subject to approval of members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) We would like to inform you that the Company had submitted the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 on 30th May, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 While referring the financial result disclosure submitted to the BSE Limited we found that we have inadvertently missed to attach the cash flow statement along with the result for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Therefore we hereby submit the revised standalone audited financial result along with the statutory auditor report and declaration of modified opinion on audit report approved by the Board in the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024