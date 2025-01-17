Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.31
-32.79
-24.91
-14.25
Op profit growth
-34.7
-243.48
0.89
13.62
EBIT growth
-18.42
-626.42
11.76
42.95
Net profit growth
-8.47
1,444.25
-54.28
122.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-8.77
-15.23
7.13
5.3
EBIT margin
-16.04
-22.28
2.84
1.91
Net profit margin
-23.14
-28.65
-1.24
-2.04
RoCE
-5.15
-5.77
1.02
0.9
RoNW
-2.36
-2.29
-0.13
-0.29
RoA
-1.86
-1.85
-0.11
-0.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-11.24
-12.29
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.63
-17.35
-6.46
-6.66
Book value per share
113.63
124.33
143.01
145.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.43
-1.17
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.03
-0.83
-2.11
-1.28
P/B
0.14
0.11
0.09
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
-56.4
-38.11
21.19
16.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.96
-0.05
62.29
-6.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
155.67
189.92
134.25
112.1
Inventory days
440.23
548.52
406.97
360.29
Creditor days
-114.29
-127.98
-121.65
-116.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.33
3.43
-0.78
-0.46
Net debt / equity
0.27
0.21
0.15
0.17
Net debt / op. profit
-7.22
-4.1
4.83
5.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.86
-41.46
-44.1
-53.65
Employee costs
-18.89
-24.15
-11.29
-9.8
Other costs
-44.01
-49.6
-37.46
-31.22
