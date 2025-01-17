iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Key Ratios

68.82
(-1.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.31

-32.79

-24.91

-14.25

Op profit growth

-34.7

-243.48

0.89

13.62

EBIT growth

-18.42

-626.42

11.76

42.95

Net profit growth

-8.47

1,444.25

-54.28

122.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-8.77

-15.23

7.13

5.3

EBIT margin

-16.04

-22.28

2.84

1.91

Net profit margin

-23.14

-28.65

-1.24

-2.04

RoCE

-5.15

-5.77

1.02

0.9

RoNW

-2.36

-2.29

-0.13

-0.29

RoA

-1.86

-1.85

-0.11

-0.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-11.24

-12.29

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.63

-17.35

-6.46

-6.66

Book value per share

113.63

124.33

143.01

145.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.43

-1.17

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.03

-0.83

-2.11

-1.28

P/B

0.14

0.11

0.09

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

-56.4

-38.11

21.19

16.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.96

-0.05

62.29

-6.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

155.67

189.92

134.25

112.1

Inventory days

440.23

548.52

406.97

360.29

Creditor days

-114.29

-127.98

-121.65

-116.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.33

3.43

-0.78

-0.46

Net debt / equity

0.27

0.21

0.15

0.17

Net debt / op. profit

-7.22

-4.1

4.83

5.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.86

-41.46

-44.1

-53.65

Employee costs

-18.89

-24.15

-11.29

-9.8

Other costs

-44.01

-49.6

-37.46

-31.22

Bharat Agri Fert : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.