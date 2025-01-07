Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.67
22.65
33.67
44.7
yoy growth (%)
13.31
-32.72
-24.67
-14.61
Raw materials
-11.77
-9.39
-14.86
-24.09
As % of sales
45.86
41.46
44.15
53.88
Employee costs
-4.85
-5.47
-3.8
-4.4
As % of sales
18.89
24.15
11.3
9.85
Other costs
-11.3
-11.68
-12.59
-13.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.01
51.57
37.39
30.93
Operating profit
-2.25
-3.89
2.4
2.38
OPM
-8.77
-17.2
7.14
5.33
Depreciation
-2.31
-2.67
-2.99
-2.6
Interest expense
-1.76
-1.46
-1.21
-1.84
Other income
0.45
1.08
1.98
1.08
Profit before tax
-5.88
-6.96
0.16
-0.98
Taxes
-0.11
0
-0.16
0.06
Tax rate
1.96
-0.05
-95.16
-6.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.99
-6.96
0
-0.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.99
-6.96
0
-0.91
yoy growth (%)
-13.81
-84,984.14
-100.89
329.18
NPM
-23.36
-30.72
0.02
-2.04
