Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.67

22.65

33.67

44.7

yoy growth (%)

13.31

-32.72

-24.67

-14.61

Raw materials

-11.77

-9.39

-14.86

-24.09

As % of sales

45.86

41.46

44.15

53.88

Employee costs

-4.85

-5.47

-3.8

-4.4

As % of sales

18.89

24.15

11.3

9.85

Other costs

-11.3

-11.68

-12.59

-13.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.01

51.57

37.39

30.93

Operating profit

-2.25

-3.89

2.4

2.38

OPM

-8.77

-17.2

7.14

5.33

Depreciation

-2.31

-2.67

-2.99

-2.6

Interest expense

-1.76

-1.46

-1.21

-1.84

Other income

0.45

1.08

1.98

1.08

Profit before tax

-5.88

-6.96

0.16

-0.98

Taxes

-0.11

0

-0.16

0.06

Tax rate

1.96

-0.05

-95.16

-6.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.99

-6.96

0

-0.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.99

-6.96

0

-0.91

yoy growth (%)

-13.81

-84,984.14

-100.89

329.18

NPM

-23.36

-30.72

0.02

-2.04

