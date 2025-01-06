Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.88
-6.96
0.16
-0.98
Depreciation
-2.31
-2.67
-2.99
-2.6
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.16
0.06
Working capital
-7.21
-5.56
-2.8
-5.29
Other operating items
Operating
-15.52
-15.2
-5.79
-8.8
Capital expenditure
0.42
0.81
5.46
-22.58
Free cash flow
-15.1
-14.39
-0.33
-31.38
Equity raised
121.79
138.65
142.9
144.28
Investing
0
-0.51
0
0
Financing
3.85
-3.01
9.59
5.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
110.54
120.74
152.16
118.32
