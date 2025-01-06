iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

72.49
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd

Bharat Agri Fert FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.88

-6.96

0.16

-0.98

Depreciation

-2.31

-2.67

-2.99

-2.6

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.16

0.06

Working capital

-7.21

-5.56

-2.8

-5.29

Other operating items

Operating

-15.52

-15.2

-5.79

-8.8

Capital expenditure

0.42

0.81

5.46

-22.58

Free cash flow

-15.1

-14.39

-0.33

-31.38

Equity raised

121.79

138.65

142.9

144.28

Investing

0

-0.51

0

0

Financing

3.85

-3.01

9.59

5.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

110.54

120.74

152.16

118.32

