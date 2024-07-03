iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Nine Monthly Results

72.94
(2.80%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

21.8

17.03

21.76

16.73

31.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.8

17.03

21.76

16.73

31.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.91

3.66

0.44

0.35

1.42

Total Income

22.71

20.69

22.19

17.08

33.36

Total Expenditure

23.79

14.73

22.35

18.62

28.86

PBIDT

-1.08

5.96

-0.15

-1.54

4.5

Interest

2.47

1.41

0.91

1.14

1.58

PBDT

-3.54

4.55

-1.06

-2.67

2.92

Depreciation

2.44

1.98

1.73

2.02

2.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.05

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.06

-0.01

-0.01

-0.18

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.01

2.51

-2.84

-4.68

0.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.01

2.43

-2.96

-4.68

0.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.01

2.43

-2.96

-4.68

0.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.38

4.6

-5.59

-8.85

1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.95

34.99

-0.68

-9.2

14.08

PBDTM(%)

-16.23

26.71

-4.87

-15.95

9.14

PATM(%)

-27.56

14.73

-13.05

-27.97

2.47

Bharat Agri Fert: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.