Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
21.8
17.03
21.76
16.73
31.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.8
17.03
21.76
16.73
31.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.91
3.66
0.44
0.35
1.42
Total Income
22.71
20.69
22.19
17.08
33.36
Total Expenditure
23.79
14.73
22.35
18.62
28.86
PBIDT
-1.08
5.96
-0.15
-1.54
4.5
Interest
2.47
1.41
0.91
1.14
1.58
PBDT
-3.54
4.55
-1.06
-2.67
2.92
Depreciation
2.44
1.98
1.73
2.02
2.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.06
-0.01
-0.01
-0.18
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.01
2.51
-2.84
-4.68
0.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.01
2.43
-2.96
-4.68
0.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.01
2.43
-2.96
-4.68
0.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.38
4.6
-5.59
-8.85
1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.95
34.99
-0.68
-9.2
14.08
PBDTM(%)
-16.23
26.71
-4.87
-15.95
9.14
PATM(%)
-27.56
14.73
-13.05
-27.97
2.47
