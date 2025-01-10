Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.53
16.22
14.78
13.28
Net Worth
23.37
22.06
20.62
19.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.08
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.33
0.18
0.14
0.13
Total Liabilities
23.7
22.24
20.84
19.25
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.62
21.8
18.06
17.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.62
-0.36
2.28
0.76
Inventories
0.43
0.85
1.63
0.7
Inventory Days
30.53
39.19
Sundry Debtors
0.62
0.14
0.93
0.07
Debtor Days
17.41
3.91
Other Current Assets
0.46
0.3
0.44
0.25
Sundry Creditors
-0.7
-0.75
-0.05
-0.01
Creditor Days
0.93
0.55
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.9
-0.67
-0.25
Cash
0.45
0.8
0.49
1.08
Total Assets
23.69
22.24
20.84
19.26
