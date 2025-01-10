iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

50
(-4.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.84

5.84

5.84

5.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.53

16.22

14.78

13.28

Net Worth

23.37

22.06

20.62

19.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.08

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.33

0.18

0.14

0.13

Total Liabilities

23.7

22.24

20.84

19.25

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

22.62

21.8

18.06

17.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.62

-0.36

2.28

0.76

Inventories

0.43

0.85

1.63

0.7

Inventory Days

30.53

39.19

Sundry Debtors

0.62

0.14

0.93

0.07

Debtor Days

17.41

3.91

Other Current Assets

0.46

0.3

0.44

0.25

Sundry Creditors

-0.7

-0.75

-0.05

-0.01

Creditor Days

0.93

0.55

Other Current Liabilities

-0.19

-0.9

-0.67

-0.25

Cash

0.45

0.8

0.49

1.08

Total Assets

23.69

22.24

20.84

19.26

