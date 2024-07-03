iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Share Price

54.29
(-7.70%)
Jan 6, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.52
  • Day's High59
  • 52 Wk High73.8
  • Prev. Close58.82
  • Day's Low53
  • 52 Wk Low 33.25
  • Turnover (lac)17.43
  • P/E178.24
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.24
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)316.91
  • Div. Yield0
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

58.52

Prev. Close

58.82

Turnover(Lac.)

17.43

Day's High

59

Day's Low

53

52 Week's High

73.8

52 Week's Low

33.25

Book Value

4.24

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

316.91

P/E

178.24

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 28.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.84

5.84

5.84

5.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.53

16.22

14.78

13.28

Net Worth

23.37

22.06

20.62

19.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

19.48

6.51

1.96

0

yoy growth (%)

198.96

232.38

0

0

Raw materials

-12.72

-3.82

-1.88

0

As % of sales

65.3

58.63

96.04

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.04

-0.04

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.71

1.33

0.35

0.44

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.23

-0.04

-0.12

Working capital

1

0.94

-8.8

-0.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

198.96

232.38

0

0

Op profit growth

7,273.68

-102.86

69.7

-52.07

EBIT growth

31.26

273.28

-19.29

-71.03

Net profit growth

34.96

258.17

-1.69

-78.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

14.37

12.53

19.49

6.52

1.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.37

12.53

19.49

6.52

1.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.2

1.68

16.76

8.21

0.75

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Shekhar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Riju Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Sunita Mathur

Non Executive Director

Shantanu Agarwal

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Ojha

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Avinav Sharma

Independent Director

Manish Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd

Summary

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd, is part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, a renowned and trusted name in the Indian textile sector. Being in the business for more than 15 years, the Company has rich experience in the textile and yarn space. Yarn manufacturing companies within the LNJ Bhilwara Group provide the Company with easy access to a wide array of yarns (natural, man-made and blends). Also, it enriches BTTL with knowledge of emerging trends, allowing the Company to prepare for forthcoming opportunities proactively. Over the years, the Company developed a large client base in India and internationally, which derisks its business fortunes from an over-dependence on a handful of customers or a particular geography.Incorporated in year 2007, under the Scheme of Demerger of Strategic Investment Division of RSWM Ltd., the Company specialised in the business of trading 100% Cotton Raw White yarns, 100% Cotton Dyed yarns and 100% Cotton Mlange yarns in both domestic and international markets. Exports were mainly made to Europe, Mauritius, Tunisia, Bangladesh etc. Since most of these products are commodity in nature, they have thin trading margins. In the meanwhile, the Company started trading of Yarn till the time a suitable and viable project is identified. The Companys management is keeping all its options open to pursue a profitable business opportunity. In 2013-14, the Company held substantial stake in equity share capital of BMD Private Limited which is a leading manufacturer o
Company FAQs

What is the Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd is ₹316.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd is 178.24 and 13.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd is ₹33.25 and ₹73.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd?

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.22%, 3 Years at 24.41%, 1 Year at 55.77%, 6 Month at 17.66%, 3 Month at 15.56% and 1 Month at 27.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.27 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 28.59 %

