SectorTextiles
Open₹58.52
Prev. Close₹58.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.43
Day's High₹59
Day's Low₹53
52 Week's High₹73.8
52 Week's Low₹33.25
Book Value₹4.24
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)316.91
P/E178.24
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.53
16.22
14.78
13.28
Net Worth
23.37
22.06
20.62
19.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.48
6.51
1.96
0
yoy growth (%)
198.96
232.38
0
0
Raw materials
-12.72
-3.82
-1.88
0
As % of sales
65.3
58.63
96.04
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.71
1.33
0.35
0.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.23
-0.04
-0.12
Working capital
1
0.94
-8.8
-0.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
198.96
232.38
0
0
Op profit growth
7,273.68
-102.86
69.7
-52.07
EBIT growth
31.26
273.28
-19.29
-71.03
Net profit growth
34.96
258.17
-1.69
-78.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
14.37
12.53
19.49
6.52
1.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.37
12.53
19.49
6.52
1.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.2
1.68
16.76
8.21
0.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Shekhar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Riju Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Sunita Mathur
Non Executive Director
Shantanu Agarwal
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar Ojha
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Avinav Sharma
Independent Director
Manish Gupta
Reports by Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd
Summary
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd, is part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, a renowned and trusted name in the Indian textile sector. Being in the business for more than 15 years, the Company has rich experience in the textile and yarn space. Yarn manufacturing companies within the LNJ Bhilwara Group provide the Company with easy access to a wide array of yarns (natural, man-made and blends). Also, it enriches BTTL with knowledge of emerging trends, allowing the Company to prepare for forthcoming opportunities proactively. Over the years, the Company developed a large client base in India and internationally, which derisks its business fortunes from an over-dependence on a handful of customers or a particular geography.Incorporated in year 2007, under the Scheme of Demerger of Strategic Investment Division of RSWM Ltd., the Company specialised in the business of trading 100% Cotton Raw White yarns, 100% Cotton Dyed yarns and 100% Cotton Mlange yarns in both domestic and international markets. Exports were mainly made to Europe, Mauritius, Tunisia, Bangladesh etc. Since most of these products are commodity in nature, they have thin trading margins. In the meanwhile, the Company started trading of Yarn till the time a suitable and viable project is identified. The Companys management is keeping all its options open to pursue a profitable business opportunity. In 2013-14, the Company held substantial stake in equity share capital of BMD Private Limited which is a leading manufacturer o
Read More
The Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd is ₹316.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd is 178.24 and 13.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd is ₹33.25 and ₹73.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.22%, 3 Years at 24.41%, 1 Year at 55.77%, 6 Month at 17.66%, 3 Month at 15.56% and 1 Month at 27.87%.
