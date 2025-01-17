iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Key Ratios

48.5
(0.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

198.96

232.38

0

0

Op profit growth

7,273.68

-102.86

69.7

-52.07

EBIT growth

31.26

273.28

-19.29

115.94

Net profit growth

117.03

-313.5

-138.35

385.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.31

0.17

-20.31

0

EBIT margin

8.96

20.41

18.17

0

Net profit margin

88.97

122.56

-190.8

0

RoCE

1.18

0.98

0.28

0.37

RoNW

2.94

1.48

-0.73

2.05

RoA

2.93

1.48

-0.73

2.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.97

1.37

-0.64

1.67

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.97

1.36

-0.64

1.67

Book value per share

26.75

23.74

22.29

21.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.97

5.18

-6.92

7.78

P/CEPS

5.97

5.19

-6.91

7.77

P/B

0.66

0.29

0.19

0.61

EV/EBIDTA

59.07

30.38

71.18

150.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-13.55

-17.47

-14

-29.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.36

1.95

0

0

Inventory days

21.82

19.59

0

0

Creditor days

-0.58

-0.28

0

-7.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-54.06

-13,304

0

-1,472

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

-0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-0.48

-94.73

1.23

40

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.3

-58.63

-96.04

0

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.73

-2.09

0

Other costs

-29.69

-40.45

-22.17

0

