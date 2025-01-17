Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
198.96
232.38
0
0
Op profit growth
7,273.68
-102.86
69.7
-52.07
EBIT growth
31.26
273.28
-19.29
115.94
Net profit growth
117.03
-313.5
-138.35
385.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.31
0.17
-20.31
0
EBIT margin
8.96
20.41
18.17
0
Net profit margin
88.97
122.56
-190.8
0
RoCE
1.18
0.98
0.28
0.37
RoNW
2.94
1.48
-0.73
2.05
RoA
2.93
1.48
-0.73
2.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.97
1.37
-0.64
1.67
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.97
1.36
-0.64
1.67
Book value per share
26.75
23.74
22.29
21.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.97
5.18
-6.92
7.78
P/CEPS
5.97
5.19
-6.91
7.77
P/B
0.66
0.29
0.19
0.61
EV/EBIDTA
59.07
30.38
71.18
150.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-13.55
-17.47
-14
-29.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.36
1.95
0
0
Inventory days
21.82
19.59
0
0
Creditor days
-0.58
-0.28
0
-7.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-54.06
-13,304
0
-1,472
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-0.48
-94.73
1.23
40
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.3
-58.63
-96.04
0
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.73
-2.09
0
Other costs
-29.69
-40.45
-22.17
0
