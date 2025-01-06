Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.71
1.33
0.35
0.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.23
-0.04
-0.12
Working capital
1
0.94
-8.8
-0.88
Other operating items
Operating
2.48
2.03
-8.49
-0.57
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
-0.05
0
Free cash flow
2.49
2.03
-8.54
-0.57
Equity raised
26.57
24.36
23.39
22.41
Investing
0.63
0.13
9.59
1.1
Financing
0.08
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.78
26.53
24.44
22.93
