Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Bhilwara Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.71

1.33

0.35

0.44

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.23

-0.04

-0.12

Working capital

1

0.94

-8.8

-0.88

Other operating items

Operating

2.48

2.03

-8.49

-0.57

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

-0.05

0

Free cash flow

2.49

2.03

-8.54

-0.57

Equity raised

26.57

24.36

23.39

22.41

Investing

0.63

0.13

9.59

1.1

Financing

0.08

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.78

26.53

24.44

22.93

