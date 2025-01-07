Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.48
6.51
1.96
0
yoy growth (%)
198.96
232.38
0
0
Raw materials
-12.72
-3.82
-1.88
0
As % of sales
65.3
58.63
96.04
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
As % of sales
0.69
0.73
2.09
0
Other costs
-5.78
-2.63
-0.43
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.69
40.45
22.17
0
Operating profit
0.84
0.01
-0.39
-0.23
OPM
4.31
0.17
-20.31
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.03
0
0
0
Other income
0.9
1.31
0.75
0.67
Profit before tax
1.71
1.33
0.35
0.44
Taxes
-0.23
-0.23
-0.04
-0.12
Tax rate
-13.55
-17.47
-14
-29.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.48
1.09
0.3
0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.48
1.09
0.3
0.31
yoy growth (%)
34.96
258.17
-1.69
-78.7
NPM
7.6
16.84
15.62
0
