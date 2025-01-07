iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53.69
(-0.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:00:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

19.48

6.51

1.96

0

yoy growth (%)

198.96

232.38

0

0

Raw materials

-12.72

-3.82

-1.88

0

As % of sales

65.3

58.63

96.04

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.04

-0.04

-0.06

As % of sales

0.69

0.73

2.09

0

Other costs

-5.78

-2.63

-0.43

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.69

40.45

22.17

0

Operating profit

0.84

0.01

-0.39

-0.23

OPM

4.31

0.17

-20.31

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.03

0

0

0

Other income

0.9

1.31

0.75

0.67

Profit before tax

1.71

1.33

0.35

0.44

Taxes

-0.23

-0.23

-0.04

-0.12

Tax rate

-13.55

-17.47

-14

-29.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.48

1.09

0.3

0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.48

1.09

0.3

0.31

yoy growth (%)

34.96

258.17

-1.69

-78.7

NPM

7.6

16.84

15.62

0

