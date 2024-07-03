Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.61
1.27
4.12
3.11
3.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.61
1.27
4.12
3.11
3.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.39
4.93
3.28
0.7
5.35
Total Income
6
6.21
7.4
3.81
8.49
Total Expenditure
2.54
1.29
4.2
3.21
3.17
PBIDT
3.45
4.91
3.2
0.6
5.33
Interest
0
0
0
0.01
0
PBDT
3.45
4.91
3.2
0.6
5.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.13
0.3
0.05
0.02
0.03
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0.03
0.05
0.04
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
3.34
4.58
3.1
0.54
5.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.34
4.58
3.1
0.54
5.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.34
4.58
3.1
0.54
5.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.57
0.78
0.53
0.09
0.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
132.18
386.61
77.66
19.29
169.2
PBDTM(%)
132.18
386.61
77.66
19.29
169.2
PATM(%)
127.96
360.62
75.24
17.36
166.98
