Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

52.3
(-2.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.61

1.27

4.12

3.11

3.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.61

1.27

4.12

3.11

3.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.39

4.93

3.28

0.7

5.35

Total Income

6

6.21

7.4

3.81

8.49

Total Expenditure

2.54

1.29

4.2

3.21

3.17

PBIDT

3.45

4.91

3.2

0.6

5.33

Interest

0

0

0

0.01

0

PBDT

3.45

4.91

3.2

0.6

5.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.13

0.3

0.05

0.02

0.03

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0.03

0.05

0.04

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

3.34

4.58

3.1

0.54

5.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.34

4.58

3.1

0.54

5.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.34

4.58

3.1

0.54

5.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.57

0.78

0.53

0.09

0.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.84

5.84

5.84

5.84

5.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

132.18

386.61

77.66

19.29

169.2

PBDTM(%)

132.18

386.61

77.66

19.29

169.2

PATM(%)

127.96

360.62

75.24

17.36

166.98

