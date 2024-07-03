Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10.25
11.22
15.51
4.7
1.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.25
11.22
15.51
4.7
1.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.92
1.25
16.99
3.88
5.11
Total Income
20.18
12.47
32.5
8.58
7.08
Total Expenditure
10.13
13.73
14.58
4.58
2.25
PBIDT
10.05
-1.26
17.91
4
4.83
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0
PBDT
10.04
-1.27
17.9
4
4.83
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.15
0.49
0.29
0.11
0.04
Deferred Tax
0.11
0.02
-0.01
0.08
0
Reported Profit After Tax
9.78
-1.78
17.62
3.82
4.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.78
-1.78
17.62
3.82
4.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.78
-1.78
17.62
3.82
4.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.68
-0.3
3.02
0.65
0.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.04
-11.22
115.47
85.1
246.42
PBDTM(%)
97.95
-11.31
115.4
85.1
246.42
PATM(%)
95.41
-15.86
113.6
81.27
244.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.