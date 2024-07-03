iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

52.92
(0.28%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

10.25

11.22

15.51

4.7

1.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.25

11.22

15.51

4.7

1.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.92

1.25

16.99

3.88

5.11

Total Income

20.18

12.47

32.5

8.58

7.08

Total Expenditure

10.13

13.73

14.58

4.58

2.25

PBIDT

10.05

-1.26

17.91

4

4.83

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

0

PBDT

10.04

-1.27

17.9

4

4.83

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.15

0.49

0.29

0.11

0.04

Deferred Tax

0.11

0.02

-0.01

0.08

0

Reported Profit After Tax

9.78

-1.78

17.62

3.82

4.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.78

-1.78

17.62

3.82

4.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.78

-1.78

17.62

3.82

4.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.68

-0.3

3.02

0.65

0.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.84

5.84

5.84

5.84

5.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

98.04

-11.22

115.47

85.1

246.42

PBDTM(%)

97.95

-11.31

115.4

85.1

246.42

PATM(%)

95.41

-15.86

113.6

81.27

244.38

