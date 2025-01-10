To the members

Your Directors are pleased to present the Seventeenth Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Auditors Reports for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

Your Companys Financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarized below:

Financial Results (Rs. in Lakh)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 1601.43 1420.59 1601.43 1420.59 Profit before Interest & Depreciation 168.44 203.36 168.44 203.36 Less: Interest Cost 0.82 1.08 0.82 1.08 Profit before Depreciation & Amortisation 167.62 202.28 167.62 202.28 Less: Depreciation & Amortisation 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 Share in Associates - - 1155.85 (551.70) Profit/(Loss) before Tax 167.39 202.05 1323.24 (349.65) Less: a) Current Tax 19.09 39.62 19.09 39.62 b) Deferred Tax 15.63 4.42 15.63 4.42 c) Tax Adjustment for earlier years 0.57 13.19 0.57 13.19 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 132.10 144.82 1287.95 (406.88) Other Comprehensive Income (0.54) (1.07) (0.54) (1.07) Share in OCI of Associate - - 12.04 (10.84) Total Comprehensive Income 131.56 143.75 1299.45 (418.79)

Number of meetings of Board of Directors

The particulars of the meetings of Board of Directors held during the year along with details regarding the meetings attended by the Directors, forms part of the Corporate Governance Report. The composition of the Board and its Committees has also been given in detail in Corporate Governance Report.

Dividend and Other Appropriations

In order to conserve resources, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year under review.

Operational Information

Your Directors are pleased to inform the members that during the year under review, despite unprecedented challenges, difficult market conditions and global economic slowdown in both domestic and international markets, your Company recorded reasonably good performance with significant improvement in sales and maintained profitability. The current business conditions are uncertain and your Directors are taking all necessary steps to perform better.

During the year ended 31st March, 2024, your Company earned revenue from operations of C 1437.07 lakhs as against C 1252.71 lakhs in the previous year ended 31st March, 2023 and a net profit after tax of C 132.10 lakhs as against C 144.82 lakhs in the previous year.

Your Company is proposing to accelerate the volume of business through exports and domestic sales of various textile products, including exploring new avenues, and is hopeful of achieving a higher turnover and profitability.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Your Directors inform the members that your Company is not covered within the scope of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. However, your Directors endeavour to contribute to such causes as and when they deem appropriate at any instance.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return for the financial year 2023-24 is available on the website of the Company on the following link: https://bttl.co.in/pdf/annual/Annual%20Return%202023-24. pdf

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

The Board of Directors of your Company as on date of this report comprises Six (6) Directors, of which one (1) is a Chairman & Managing Director and CEO, two (2) Non-Independent

& Non-Executive Directors and three (3) Directors are Non-Executive & Independent Directors.

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri Shantanu Agarwal (DIN: 02314304), is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible offers himself for reappointment at the 17th Annual General Meeting of your Company.

Your Directors further inform the members that pursuant to the provisions of section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), a declaration has been received from the Independent Directors at the beginning of the financial year stating that they meet the criteria of independence as specified under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) and 25 (8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.

During the year under review, Shri Shekhar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director and CEO of the Company was re-appointed with approval of the members on 26th September, 2023, for another period of three years commencing from 1st April 2024 to 31st March, 2027.

During the year under review, Shri Manish Gupta was appointed as Independent Director with effect from 14th August, 2023 for first term of five years and his appointment was approved by the members at the previous Annual General Meeting held on 26th September, 2023 by Special Resolution.

Shri Shekhar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director and CEO and Shri Avinav Sharma, Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer acted as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on 31st March, 2024. Post closure of the year, Shri Avinav Sharma resigned from the position of Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer with effect from 3rd April, 2024 and the Board in its meeting held on 20th May, 2024 appointed Shri Avnish Maurya as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as per the provisions of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, none of the Directors are debarred from holding the office of Director pursuant to any SEBI Order or any other such authority. The Directors have made necessary disclosures, as required under various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 read with Schedule II Part D of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Nomination and Remuneration Policy had been framed for the appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management and fixation of their remuneration. Nomination and Remuneration Policy is annexed as Annexure I and forms part of this Report.

Your Directors inform the members that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well your Directors endeavour to follow the policy and all appointments at Board and Senior Management are considered at the meeting of the Committee and the Board.

Annual Evaluation by the Board

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the annual evaluation has been done by the Board of its own performance, its committees and the individual Director. The manner of evaluation is mentioned in the Nomination and Remuneration policy which forms part of the Directors Report. Your Directors feel pleasure in informing the members that the performance of the Board as a whole and its member individually was adjudged satisfactory.

Further, every Independent Director of the Company is familiarized with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates etc., through various programs.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

Details of loans, guarantees and investments are given in the notes to the financial statements at appropriate places.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

During the year under review, related party transactions were entered on an arms length basis at prevailing market price and in the ordinary course of business. Your Directors draw attention of Members to note no. 32 to the financial statement which contain particulars of transactions with related parties as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013. Further, prior approvals from the Audit Committee are obtained for the transactions which are repetitive and normal in nature and in accordance with the Related Party Transaction policy. The disclosures are made to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Maintenance of Cost Records

The Company is not required to maintain cost records under Sub- Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013.

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators or Courts

There was no significant and material order passed by the regulators or courts during the year.

Auditors

Statutory Auditor

M/s. Doogar & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 000561N) New Delhi, the Statutory Auditor of the Company, were re-appointed for second term of five consecutive years starting from the conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting(‘AGM) held on 31st August, 2022 till the conclusion of 20th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027. M/s. Doogar & Associates Chartered Accountants, have confirmed their eligibility under section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder.

During the year 2023-24, the Auditors did not report any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Act. The observations of the Auditors, if any, are explained wherever necessary, in the appropriate notes to the accounts. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark and disclaimer or emphasis of matter.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed M/s. Arvind Kaul & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The role of internal auditor includes but is not limited to review of internal audit observations and monitoring of implementation of corrective actions required, reviewing of various policies and ensuring its proper implementation, reviewing of SOPs and their amendments, if any.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed M/s. Manisha Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries, a practicing firm as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Report of Secretarial Audit does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Report of Secretarial Auditor is annexed as Annexure – II and forms part of this report.

Risk Management

Effective risk management is essential and is an integral part of our culture. While we need to accept a level of risk in achieving our goals, sound risk management helps us to make the most of each business opportunity and enables us to be resilient and respond decisively to changing environment. Your Company has adopted Risk Management Policy for risk identification, assessment and mitigation. Major risks identified by the Company are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuous basis. The risk management policies cover areas such as Environment, Health & Safety, Statutory Compliances and Returns etc. Pursuant to the policy, your Directors periodically review the risks associated with the business.

Corporate Governance

The provisions related to Corporate Governance, as prescribed under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are not applicable to the Company as its paid up share capital and net-worth are below the stipulated thresholds of C 10 Crore and C 25 Crore respectively. However, your Company is committed towards good Corporate Governance

Practices and a Corporate Governance Report is annexed to this report, on voluntary basis.

Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

With the objective of pursuing the business in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour and to encourage and protect the employees, who wish to raise and report their genuine concerns about any unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct, the Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy. The Company has adopted a framework whereby the identity of the complainant is not disclosed. The policy has been disclosed on the website of the Company at https://bttl. co.in/wb_policy_new.pdf

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Management Discussion and Analysis Report, as required under Schedule V of Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, forms part of this Annual Report.

Internal Control Systems

Your Company has a well-placed internal control system which ensures proper safeguard of all assets prevention and detection of frauds and errors and all the transactions are recorded and reported correctly. The Company maintains an internal control system designed to provide assurance regarding safeguarding of assets of the company, compliance of all applicable laws and regulations and ensuring effectiveness of operations. The Companys Audit Committee reviews adherence to internal control systems and legal compliances. Your Directors endeavour to continuously improve and monitor the internal control systems.

Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information required to be disclosed pursuant to Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure–III and forms part of this Report.

Particulars of Employees

The information of employees pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed as Annexure–IV and forms part of this report. Further, pursuant to Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the relevant statement is annexed as Annexure–V and forms part of this report.

Significant material changes after balance sheet date affecting financial position

There is no change or commitment which affects the financial position of the Company that may have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which financial statements relates to, i.e. 31st March, 2024 and the date of report i.e. 20th May, 2024.

Subsidiary, Joint Venture and Associate Company

The Company does not have any Subsidiary or Joint Venture Company. However, BMD Private Limited is an Associate Company of the Company. A statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of BMD Private Limited in the prescribed format AOC-1 is appended as Annexure-VI and forms part of this report. Pursuant to the requirement of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 the financial statement of Associate Company has been consolidated and presented in the consolidated financial statements in the Annual Report.

Public Deposit

During the period under review, your Company has not accepted any public deposit within the meaning of provisions of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and there is no outstanding deposit due for repayment.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

In line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee for reporting concerns with regard to sexual harassment at workplace. Your Directors inform the members that during the year under review, the Internal Complaints Committee did not report receipt any complaint with regard to sexual harassment.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

a) in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and no material departure has been made from the same;

b) appropriate accounting policies have been applied consistently and they have made judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March,

2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024;

c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f) the system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place, adequate and operating effectively.

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment

The Company has followed the same accounting treatment as prescribed in the relevant Indian Accounting Standards while preparing the Financials Statements.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under provisions of Section 118 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

General

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the financial year under review: a) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

b) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

c) No amount has been transferred to general reserves during the year.

d) There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

e) There was no fraud found which has been reported to the Audit Committee/ Board of Directors as well as to the Central Government.

Cautionary Statement

The statements contained in the Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and incidental factors may however lead to variation in actual results.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors acknowledge the support and assistance extended by the stakeholders, bankers, Central Government

& State Government including various other authorities. Your Directors also takes this opportunity to express their deep gratitude for the continued co-operation and support received from its valued shareholders & employees.